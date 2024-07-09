Children | The boy sent a picture of himself and only hours later killed himself: Sexual extortion is becoming more common in the United States at an alarming rate

Children|The founder of an organization that helps victims tells about cases where blackmail has led to suicides among young people. The organization requires social media companies to change their operations.

Let’s imagine situation: a message arrives on the boy’s social media account from an unknown person. He opens it and sees a simple greeting: “Hello”. The chat connection has been opened, and soon the conversation turns flirtatious.

After some time, the boy receives a nude picture from an attractive girl of his age. This reciprocates the same.

The boy replies to the message with his own nude photo showing his face. The nature of the messages changes immediately. Now the messenger demands money, otherwise he will forward the picture to the boy’s relatives; to school friends, family, everyone who is the boy’s friends or contacts on social media.

The following situation has been imagined, but not taken from the wind. Among other things, to help the victims of social blackmailers Social Media Victims Law Center of the founder by Matthew Bergman according to this is the modus operandi of extortionists.

The sextortion phenomenon can be freely translated into sextortion. It often starts in social media services and increasingly targets children and young people.

Among others, the US federal government is worried about the rapid spread of the phenomenon police (FBI) and the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children, which promotes children’s rights –organization.

“The drastic growth is explained by the fact that social media services offer a target-rich environment for extortionists and pedophiles,” says Matthew Bergman in an interview with STT.

“Even more than 90 percent of children in the United States are online,” he continues.

For example, the Internet Watch Foundation told in March that last year it was aware of 176 confirmed cases of extortion that used sexually suggestive images of children. The second year there were 21 cases.

“ “This would be devastating for anyone, but especially for a young child.”

Sex blackmail can be roughly divided into two different categories. In the second, the target is usually girls, from whom the pedophile or extortionist tries to obtain revealing or sexually tinged image material. After receiving, for example, one such image, the extortionist uses it as leverage to obtain more and even more revealing material.

“In some cases, girls are told that if you don’t meet the blackmailer, I will tell everyone (what kind of pictures you sent). In one of our cases, a 12-year-old girl met her blackmailer and was raped,” says Bergman.

In the second category, which has emerged, among others, the news agency Bloomberg’s in surveys, the target is above all young boys.

The extortionists don’t want more sexually tinged material from the boys or even to meet them. In these cases, the motive is above all money.

Matthew P. Bergman, founder of the Social Media Victims Law Center.

“This would be devastating for anyone, but especially for a young child. They are scared and ashamed,” says Bergman.

According to Bergman, some boys have paid the ultimate price for blackmail.

“In some cases they have killed themselves. In one of our cases, a young boy sent a picture and six hours later took his own life. He was so completely humiliated and scared,” says Bergman.

Sometimes according to Bergman, the victims have raised the issue with their parents. Some have obeyed the blackmailer’s threats and sent the money. It is difficult to know the number of the latter cases, because the victims do not necessarily want to tell about them.

Even if the victim tells his loved ones about the incident, it is only the first step in a difficult struggle.

“Fortunately, one victim told his understanding father about what happened. Despite the father’s extensive efforts, the blackmailer could not be removed from the social media service. Father was in contact with Meta (a giant social media company) on several occasions. They did nothing.”

According to Bergman, the phenomenon is not only about criminals. Social media companies have not consciously built their services for sex extortion or grooming (attracting children for sexual purposes). However, according to Bergman, the companies have not worked effectively to solve the problem.

“They have turned a blind eye again and again to the shortcomings of their services, which enable sex extortion. They have done almost nothing when extortionists have been exposed in their services.”

Bergman suspects that the companies’ seemingly trivial efforts to eradicate the phenomenon are due to the lack of financial incentive.

“They don’t make money by removing people from their services. It’s just a question of cost considerations.”

America’s leading medical authority Vivek Murthy demanded in an article in The New York Times in June in his opinion warning texts for social media services. Those that can be found, for example, on the sides of cigarette packs.

According to Murthy, the warning texts alone will not solve the problems, but they would increase awareness of the dangers of the services.

“ “Just like in the field of drugs, it would be necessary to break down the walls between children and parents.”

Responsibility According to Bergman, children’s behavior cannot be blamed entirely on parents or guardians. The services are designed in such a way that parents do not have sufficient abilities to monitor the children’s behavior.

As an example of this, he cites Snapchat’s disappearing messages and the fact that the services practically do not require any kind of age identification, despite their stated terms requiring their users to be a certain age.

“If you want to use Tinder, you have to prove your age. Why don’t we offer our children the same protection?”

According to Bergman, it would be worthwhile to talk to children and young people about the dangers of the internet and sex extortion. But in a way that would not resemble a prohibition law sermon.

“Just like in the field of drugs, it would be necessary to break down the walls between children and parents so that issues could be discussed openly and directly.”

In the context of the United States, there is a very rare political consensus today to prevent sextortion. Both Democrats and Republicans have given their support at the federal level legislation on behalf of which the President Joe Biden signed in May.

“My hope is that ten years from now we will look at this issue the same way we look at the youth drunk driving epidemic that was rampant in my own youth,” says Bergman.