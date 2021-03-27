DESPITE Spain having a reputation of bad drivers among their population, schools on the Costa Blanca are making amends.

Orihuela schools are teaching children many aspects about driving in their country.

STARTING EARLY: Schoolchildren being taught “respect and civil responsibility” on the roads

The city mayor, José Aix, is working with his Education and Citizen Safety teams to summarize a comprehensive road safety education program in schools.

Activities start today, March 26, at the Miguel Hernández School and will be spread out among eight other schools over the coming weeks.

The program will be rolled out in all of the remaining schools during this academic year.

Aix explained that, “the Road Safety Education Program is intended to train schoolchildren to achieve a greater and better coexistence on the public highway, always acting responsibly, whether pedestrian or driver.”

Traffic Education Unit manager, Rubén Selma, said, “the training, both theoretical and practical, is carried out by four trainers with the objectives of learning the basic rules and behaviors of traffic, so children create attitudes of respect and civic responsibility.”

