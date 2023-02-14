Lots of stories children who survived the earthquake in Turkeyfor real miracle. Rescuers told the stories of the little ones who managed to get out alive from the rubble of their homes. They are often orphans who have lost their entire family to the earthquake that struck the country and neighboring Syria. For the rescuers, every life taken away by the earthquake is a small great miracle.

Many small stories that rekindle the hope of being able to find survivors under the rubble, more than a week after the quake. Like that of Yavuz Canbazwho is not even 3 years old and for 159 hours remained alone under the rubble of his house, hoping that someone would come and take him away.

When we freed him he was covered in dust, but he was laughing.

This is the story of the rescuers who were incredulous in front of that child in blue pajamas, who played with the mask of whoever had pulled him out of that hell.

But hope also has the face of Hanim, a 13-year-old girl, saved many hours after the earthquake in Turkey. When she saw the rescuers, the first thing she said to them made them all smile:

Thanks, but please don’t prick me.

And the stories of infants, children and teenagers snatched from the rubble of an earthquake that gave no escape to thousands of people who lost their lives, give hope of being able to perform other small great miracles.

Rescuers dig non-stop, recovering the only survivors of entire families swept away by the earthquake among lifeless bodies. Like 15-year-old Ali, stuck between parents and siblings who sadly died. Unfortunately, however, he didn’t make it.

