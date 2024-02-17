Children | Stressful family situations are not always recognized: this is how a child may behave

“We would need the ability and courage to notice concerns or age-related responsibilities in children and young people,” says MLL's Tatjana Pajamäki.

Child or the young person may carry a lot of responsibility at home in relation to their age due to various stressful family situations.

This kind of responsibility is not always recognized, according to Mannerheim's Children's Welfare Association (MLL). The background of burdensome family situations can be, for example, a parent's physical or mental illness or drug addiction.

If the family has extensive social networks – such as relatives who know the family's situation and know how to be supportive and helpful if necessary – children living in a stressful family situation will be seen more easily and will be able to relax into an age-standard life, says MLL's head of helplines and digital services Tatjana Pajamäki.

“With the help of strong support, a stressful family situation can even strengthen the child's own agency, i.e. awareness and confidence that he can survive adversity.”

However, if the family does not have its own social networks, it is often up to outsiders to identify the need for help.

According to Pajamäki, children's need for help may be better identified in situations where the parent's physical ability to function is impaired. Illnesses and life situations that reduce the mental functioning of adults can go unrecognized more easily, because they are not necessarily visible on the outside.

“We would need a certain kind of shared responsibility – the ability and courage to notice concerns or responsibilities beyond age in children and young people,” says Pajamäki.

Pajamäki points out that the support systems of Finnish society are very individual-oriented, i.e. treatment is often directed at only one person, even though, for example, falling ill usually affects the entire close circle.

The special expert of the Central Union of Children's Protection Kirsi Hokkilan according to Finnish culture, it is still characteristic not to interfere in other people's affairs, which can arouse even strong bitterness in young people: why didn't anyone help, even though everyone could see?

“When the phenomenon is not recognized in the social and health services, resources are not allocated to it either,” says Hokkila.

Junior needs and development stages are identified and attempts are made to understand them even better. At the same time, however, the challenges affecting parenting have also increased.

A parent may therefore have the desire to act in the best interest of their child, but the parent is unable to act in this way, for example due to their own life situation or unprocessed experiences, says MLL's Pajamäki.

“Based on MLL's parenting support services in 2023, parents were especially hard. It is possible that the effects of the corona pandemic – living in isolation, loneliness and relationship problems – will be seen with a delay. Financial worries also burden many families.”

Financial worries are currently also part of MLL's youth services: many young people describe that their family is in an anxious, stressed or worried atmosphere, which affects the psychological well-being of the whole family. More children and young people than before are also worried about their own parents' ability to cope and have tried to get their parents to seek help for themselves.

A year According to the 2023 school health survey, 6.7 percent of 8th-9th graders said that they help or take care of a family member or other loved one who has a serious illness or disability on a daily or weekly basis, says Hokkila of the Children's Protection Union.

According to Hokkila, it is likely that not all young people identify themselves with this question, even if they bear the responsibility of a parent in their family, so to speak.

“For example, young people whose parents have substance abuse or mental health problems may be left behind – as well as young immigrants who have to take responsibility for working with the authorities on behalf of their non-speaking parents.”

Hokkila says that children living in a burdensome family situation are easily divided into two camps: some of the children start showing symptoms outwardly, for example with behavioral disorders, while some start showing symptoms inwardly and begin to take responsibility.

Children who take responsibility may take care of concrete tasks, such as housework, shopping and meals. Many also take responsibility for the family's emotional atmosphere by being as kind and discreet as possible, hiding their own feelings and needs and taking care of the feelings of others.

“The consequences of taking responsibility early can be very extensive. A child or young person may not be able to go to school, for example, because they have to take care of their sick little siblings – or in the worst case, they can't go to school because they don't dare to leave a parent suffering from mental health problems at home alone.”

According to Hokkila, children and young people who bear a great deal of responsibility for their age often experience being different and outside in relation to their peers.

Pajamäki reminds that the effects of early responsibility-taking can be corrected and treated afterwards, as long as the child receives sufficient support and the responsibility-taking situation does not remain very long-lasting.