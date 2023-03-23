Dubai Police recorded 4,533 violations of creating noise and modifying vehicles, and impounded 1,195 vehicles because of these two violations, during the past year, with 2,172 violations of driving a vehicle that causes noise, and impounding 116 vehicles for the same reason, compared to 2,361 violations of making changes in the engine, and impounding 1,079 cars.

And Dubai Police revealed, during a press conference, yesterday, that strict measures were taken against the perpetrators of these two violations, in light of receiving several complaints from members of the community, who confirmed their suffering, disturbance and anxiety because of these practices, pointing out that there are young people who spend thousands of dirhams on these illegal amendments, and support them. Their parents, intercede for the release of impounded cars, or to reduce fines.

The Deputy Director of the General Traffic Department, Brigadier Juma bin Suwaidan, said that the administration recorded 327 violations of making changes to the vehicle’s engine, and impounded 250 cars. It exposes its owners to more stringent procedures.

He explained that there are unmodified sports and luxury vehicles that emit loud sounds according to the way they are manufactured, pointing out that there are specific cases in which these cars are violated, such as deliberately making noise at signals or in residential areas as a show.

Bin Suwaidan stated, during the launch of the traffic campaign related to vehicles that make noise, that the Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al-Marri, stressed the need to target community members, especially parents, with awareness of the consequences of these practices that disturb the comfort of safe residents, who include the elderly and the sick. Pointing out that the General Traffic Department also monitored an increase in the index of these behaviors, which prompted it to intensify control measures, especially in residential areas where some young people deliberately show off, to show off to their peers.

He added that the state has provided arenas and places to practice these hobbies in a safe manner, subject to supervision and security and safety measures to protect lives and property, but the problem remains that some people deliberately commit these violations on public roads, threatening their lives and the safety of others.

Bin Suwaidan stressed that the Dubai Police do not tolerate matters that concern the comfort of the residents, and coordinate with its partners, led by the Roads and Transport Authority, regarding the subjection of vehicles suspected of being modified or supplied for scrutiny during the vehicle technical examination process, indicating that the owners of these vehicles remove the changes, and then return them. again after licensing.

He stressed that parents bear a responsibility to deter children who tend to these behaviors, noting that it is not logical or acceptable for families to turn a blind eye to their children spending thousands of dirhams on supplying or modifying their vehicles, and then they come to the police for mediation until the impounded cars are released or reduced. Fines imposed on them for noise, supply or other dangerous violations.

He pointed out that «one of the parents came to him to mediate for his son to release the seizure of his vehicle, which was seized after a complaint for deliberately showing off and making noise, so we asked him, whether he tolerated his son driving the vehicle in this way inside the house during his sleep, and understood that others have the right to enjoy comfort and peace in their homes. And the need to deter his son and not support him in falsehood.

He pointed out that the Dubai Police is coordinating with the relevant authorities, such as the Department of Economic Development, to tighten control over workshops and garages that are involved in carrying out supply operations and changing engines, and legal measures will be taken against people who do this in home workshops.

Bin Suwaidan emphasized that the Dubai Police does not target the campaign to focus on violating the perpetrators of these practices only, but is keen to educate members of society about its dangers, as it caused fatal accidents during the recent period, in addition to causing damage to public and private property.

He explained that the young man, who spends thousands of dirhams to make changes to his vehicle, is obsessed with speed and display, threatening the safety of safe people who drive their vehicles with commitment on public roads.

Monitor buffs review

The Deputy Director of the General Traffic Department, Brigadier Juma bin Suwaidan, said that a group of amateurs who supply and show deliberately publish videos of them on social networks, such as “Tik Tok” and “Snapchat”, stressing that the Dubai Police monitors through its competent department these clips, Immediate action will be taken against the perpetrators of the violations.

He appealed to the community members to report immediately through the “We are all police” service and the unified call center about the perpetrators of these violations, stressing that the community represents an essential partner in monitoring and deterrence, through cooperation with the police.

He stated that many parents mediate in the interest of their offending children, but there is a committed group that understands police procedures, and even one of the parents reported his son asking to take action with him, because he made changes in his vehicle that makes noise, stressing the need for everyone to show this behavior, because protection and control Start from the family.

Double action

The deputy director of the Naif Police Station, Colonel Omar Ashour, said that the Dubai Police is taking measures to double the case of the involvement of a person who drives a powered car in other practices, such as threatening the safety of others, or causing death or injury to a person, and a charge of practicing a profession without a license is also brought against anyone. Carries out supply or change of vehicles in home garages.

