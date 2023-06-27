The waiting lists for speech therapy are already running up to a year, to the despair of parents. Waiting children get more behavioral problems or don’t make it at primary school. It drives parents to despair. “Parents wanted to travel seventy kilometers for treatment for their child.”
Ellen van Gaalen
