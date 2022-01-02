Just after midnight, four young people threw a piece of fireworks into a pile with 33 Christmas trees in the family’s front yard at Penningkruid in Puttershoek. In no time the trees were on fire and the fire was spreading all around. Father Martijn (41) was just barely asleep and heard noises outside. He looked outside and saw four youths running away laughing. At the same time he saw a large fire in the garden. While his wife called the fire brigade, he rushed downstairs to put out the fire. When that didn’t go fast enough, Martijn pulled some Christmas trees out of the garden. His wife saw a Christmas tree that was ablaze crashing against the front door, grabbed it and pulled it away.