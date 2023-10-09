ResearchYoung children need to be taught much more wisely in doing banking matters. Rabobank and Nibud advise this. Digital transfer of pocket money is now the most normal thing in the world, but it also requires that young people become familiar with the safe use of a banking app, savings account and debit card at an early stage.
Edwin van der Aa
Free unlimited access to Showbytes? Which can!
Log in or create an account and never miss anything from the stars.
#Children #learn #bank #safely #quickly #Nibud #Rabobank