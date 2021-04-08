Children ‘s science questions Why should I be at school for so long?

Children’s science questions also reflect on the life of viruses, pooping and peeing, and the color of the giraffe’s tongue. And how can birds fly in thorn bushes?

Nea Kanerva, 10

In Finland it has been agreed that preschool will begin at the age of 6 and then primary school will run for nine years. Starting next fall, everyone will have to go to school a little longer, until they are at least 18 years old. However, in China and many European countries, for example, school starts at a younger age and the days are longer than in Finland, when the total duration of schooling is longer.

Different countries want everyone to learn a wide range of knowledge and skills. Versatile learning takes time. In Finland, in addition to reading, writing, mathematics and language teaching, information is provided about nature, different countries and eras.

Few countries also teach music, household, fine arts, crafts and exercise as much as we do. In Finland, a lot of group work is done and a computer and a mobile phone are used in many ways.

In Finland, diversity is intended to ensure that everyone has enough knowledge and skills to choose a profession and work in many fields. And if, as an adult, you change your profession, for example, a new job will succeed. At work, you also need to be able to work with others or sometimes manage on your own. At least as important is learning things for everything else in life.

Mari Tervaniemi

research director

university of Helsinki

The artist’s view of the Korona virus.­

Will the virus die if it can’t catch anything?

Leevi Mäkinen, 9

Viruses are destroyed if they cannot get inside the cells of a human or some other animal to use their tiny little building blocks. Survival and reproduction are possible for them only in cells.

The destruction of viruses could best be described as withering away. In this case, they stop working and no longer cause disease.

Viruses are not as alive as animals. For example, they do not think or breathe. Thus, viruses cannot be said to die either. In science, their destruction is called inactivation.

Tytti Vuorinen

Chief Physician, Docent of Virology

Tyks and University of Turku

The giraffe picks up food in its tongue, exposing it to sunlight.­

Why does a giraffe have a blue tongue?

Unna Kokkonen, 12

People the tongue is usually red due to the lively circulation.

If the tongue turns blue without having eaten any blue food, this is a sign that the blood is not circulating, leaving you already in a hurry to the hospital.

However, many other animals, such as polar bears, Chinese vertical ears and just giraffes, naturally have a blue tongue.

The entire tongue of the giraffe is not blue, only its front. The color is due to a dye called melanin produced by the giraffe’s body.

In humans, melanin is produced when we are in the sun. It causes our skin to turn brown, which is protection from the sun’s harmful ultraviolet radiation.

The exact cause of the giraffe’s blue language is unknown. However, color has been estimated to be related to not burning more than half a meter of tongue in the sun. After all, giraffes pick up food in their tongues for days long and expose it to sunlight.

The bluish color caused by melanin may thus be a giraffe’s protective mechanism against harmful sun radiation.

Mikael Segerstråle

physiology and neuroscience

University Lecturer, University of Helsinki

Stone pocket with a spiked branch.­

How can little birds fly in and out of a thorn bush without hurting them?

Emmi Björklund, 4

For thorn bushes going small birds are usually much smaller than adult fists.

They are able to look at the branches of the bush from a distance of only a few centimeters, making each thorn stand out as a separate obstacle that is easily avoided.

In addition, the birds are very agile. Among other things, they have a highly developed cerebellum that is important when moving.

Little birds usually do not collide with thorn bushes. If that happened, they probably wouldn’t happen. The little birds are very light: the sparrow weighs just over 30 grams and the tall tit about 20 grams. Therefore, the collision would be feather light. Only if for some reason the spike hit the eyes or other area of ​​the head would the bird have a small risk of injury.

For example, a person aiming for a ball from a hawthorn fence has to act pretty blind when his hand is inside the bush. The details of the bush are hard to spot when the human eyes are so far out of hand.

The closest to bird agility could be reached if there was a small video camera at the fingertips that could be used to control the reach. The arm should nevertheless be scratched.

Esa Hohtola

Professor Emeritus of Animal Physiology

University of Oulu

Why do pee and poop often come at different times, even if there is an emergency for both, and what determines which comes first?

Lisa Cheris, 8

Excess our drinking is stored in the bladder from which it is peeed out several times a day. Excess food, in turn, is stored in the far end of the intestine, the rectum, from which it is usually cooked out 1-2 times a day.

Rectal and bladder wall in the mouth and has its own sensory nerves and muscles, and so we distinguish well what the need is and when the case. However, there is an overlap in the function of the nerves and muscles, and so when you visit the poop, the bladder also empties almost automatically.

When urinating, it is usually not necessary to defecate because the pressure in the rectum is usually low. The rectum is still activated in most cases when urinating. As a sign of this, air is often released from the intestine, meaning we release bangs when we pee.

In both children and adults, the bladder empties when urinating in an average of 20 seconds. Rectal emptying of the need for more muscle strength and time. So the pee comes practically always before the poop.

Hannu Jalanko

pediatrician

Hyksin Children’s Clinic

