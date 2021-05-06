Children ‘s science questions Why does man cry at birth but animal children do not?

Children’s science questions also consider whether cats always fall to their feet and whether birds can fly in the wrong direction. And how long does it take for a shower to travel to a wastewater treatment plant?

Niilo Pälve, 8

Man is not the only crying animal at birth. For example, newborn pups of great apes, such as chimpanzees and gorillas, often emit a cry resembling a cry soon after birth.

However, human babies obviously cry more quantitatively than, for example, the chimpanzees of our close relatives.

This may be because the chimpanzee cub is constantly attached to the mother and has the ability to suckle milk at almost any time. In humans, the mother is sometimes further away.

As the newborn baby cries, the airways open and the lungs fill with air for the first time. At the same time, crying usually intensifies the mother’s desire to care and indicates that the baby is alive.

Newborn vocalization is also beneficial for other animals: it helps, among other things, to get care for the mother and to form a bond with the chick. For example, chickens may start vocal vocalization even before hatching.

Animal species whose pups are not cared for by the mother usually do not have a similar need to voice immediately after birth or hatching. On the contrary, their vocation could only attract predators to the scene. At birth, silent animals include lizards.

However, the voting of the newborn is not always directed at the mother. For example, sea turtle chicks sound before and after hatching so that they can move more safely as one group at sea.

Ilmari Määttänen

University researcher

university of Helsinki

The cat is believed to survive any drop.­

Do cats always fall to their feet?

Samuel Kivekäs, 6

Cats the aim is always to fall to their feet, allowing them to escape quickly if necessary. They are predators but at the same time prey for some animals.

However, cats do not always fall to their feet. If the distance from a fall point, such as a tree, to ground level is too short, they may not have time to turn back on their feet if they happen to fall back or side in front.

This can easily happen to a pet cat that sleeps soundly on a couch or table. If it ends up too close to the edge, it can crack down on the floor.

Cats are accurate about their own territory. In the case of territory disputes, they may end up in mutual measurements on the roof, for example. As they clear their gaps, cats can fall as a single ball, leaving them no time to turn to their companion when concentrating.

Spine problems and excessive overweight can also prevent cats from squirming after falling to their feet.

Mostly, however, when cats fall, they end up on their feet.

Kirsi Juuti

small animal diseases

specialist veterinarian

Catvet Cat Clinic

Hyacinth tracks turn backwards with instrument flights in between.­

Do all birds fly belly towards the ground? Is it possible for a bird to fly in the wrong direction?

Anselmi Helttula, 6

Birds are also able to fly back to back. However, this only happens on short trips.

Among other things, instrument flights related to the mating of ravens often involve twists, where they are sometimes back to back. Birds of prey, such as hawks and eagles, on the other hand, often fly in the wrong direction when making predatory hooks.

For long distances, birds cannot fly back down, as the puller and lift muscles of the wings would then have to change tasks. Elevators are much weaker muscles, so their strength is not enough to keep a bird in the air. In addition, the shape of the wings does not favor cruising in terms of air resistance.

In hummingbirds, however, the wing-raising muscles are almost as strong as the pull-down muscles and the wings are quite plate-like. Those characteristics are related to the ability of hummingbirds to fly in place like fly butterflies.

Esa Hohtola

Professor Emeritus of Animal Physiology

University of Oulu

The travel time of the wastewater depends on the location of the shower site.­

When taking a shower, how long does it take before the water is in the sewage treatment plant?

Pihla Virkki, 5

Water runs in about a second of a second in a sewer pipe. The pace is slightly faster than water flowing in streams and ditches because there are no rocks or other obstacles in the pipes slowing the pace.

However, the total travel time is greatly affected by how far you go in the shower from the wastewater treatment plant.

For example, the Viikinmäki wastewater treatment plant in Helsinki receives water 40 kilometers from Mäntsälä and Pornais, but the nearest houses are located right next to the treatment plant.

The pipes meander according to the shapes and streets of the ground, among other things, so the route is never quite straight. Large tunnels on the way may also slow down a bit.

If you take a shower in the center of Helsinki, the water will end up in the wastewater treatment plant after about two hours. From Mäntsälä, the journey takes more than 15 hours.

Sewage travel time varies a lot depending on the location. Several long lines have been built in Finland and many other countries for central treatment plants, which can cover several tens of kilometers.

Leena Sänkiaho

development engineer

HSY

How do cranes move from place to place?

Stella Holländer, 10

Cranes moved from place to place in many different ways. The particular method depends on the type of crane.

The crane can be built on top of a car or other vehicle, for example. In this case, moving them can be compared to using a truck. If a crane is built on crawler tracks, its movement is comparable to excavators.

Tower cranes, especially used on construction sites, and especially port cranes used to move port goods, are often built on rails. Then the cranes can be moved on the rails with their own electric motor.

The movement of many types of cranes is facilitated by the fact that they are dismantled whenever you want to change places. Upon arrival, they are reassembled.

In this case, the cranes are moved from one place to another in pieces by means of trucks.

Matti Keskinen

training manager

Turku Adult Education Foundation Finnish Crane Training

