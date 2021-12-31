Children ‘s science questions Why do waterfowl float in place in the water but people sink?

Children’s science questions also consider the sounds of organs, the age of dinosaurs, and the speeds of cars. And can blood come out of a dog’s nose?

Ahti Alanne, 7

Main the advantage of waterfowl in floating is their feather suit. Namely, air is trapped in the waterproof feathers of waterfowl, which lightens and floats them.

Of course, even without a feather suit, waterfowl are lighter than humans. They are smaller and their air sacs and other visceral structures are clearly lighter than ours.

There is even so much air in the feathers of waterfowl that it makes diving difficult. However, highly submerged waterfowl, such as loons and food, have a slightly less buoyancy-promoting feather suit, as evidenced by the fact that they tend to swim deeper than others.

They also have the ability to remove a little air between the feathers. It is done by flattening them with the help of small muscles of the skin before diving.

Although the air in the feather suit slightly impedes access to water, it is vital for waterfowl, especially due to thermal regulation. Feathers warm birds well.

Esa Hohtola

Professor Emeritus of Animal Physiology

University of Oulu

How hard would a car go on the highway if the air resistance didn’t slow down?

Kasper Färkkilä, 11

Air resistance absence would indeed increase momentum. When the speed doubles, the air resistance always quadruples.

Other forces that resist the movement of the car, such as rolling resistance and transmission losses, increase in roughly the same proportion as speed.

However, there are also many benefits to air resistance. The cars are designed so that the airflow presses them against the road.

Without air resistance, the acceleration of the pace could eventually stop fairly early when the car’s own mass would not be enough to hold the tires on the road. The vehicle would leave the air for you. It could also be that the engine power would not be enough for the rolling resistance of the tires.

Most likely, however, the acceleration would end in a rupture of the tire or breakage of some part, such as the bearing or sprocket.

If the car were to somehow be designed to travel without strong air resistance, it would certainly reach speeds of several hundred kilometers per hour. Even an ordinary car would be stronger than a Formula 1 car, ie more than 350 kilometers per hour.

Juho Könnö

Professor of Automotive and Machinery Engineering

University of Oulu

The heart can pound hard sometimes.

When the heart is pounding, the lungs are bulging, and the intestines are bubbling, do other organs keep sound as well?

Selja Niiranen, 10

All the internal movement of the body produces sounds. Most of them belong at the same time.

For example, when it is the heart, lungs, and intestines that make sound, many other organs and systems in the body also make sounds.

It is possible to hear various sounds from the body with the bare ears, such as the intensified breathing of a breathless person, the bubbling of gases as the muscles of the stomach and intestines contract, or the clicking of the joints.

If you want to listen to sounds inside your body, such as the pulsation of blood vessels, the pounding of the heart, or the passage of air through the bronchi, the sounds can be amplified with a stethoscope, for example.

Even very quiet body sounds can be heard if they are amplified enough. An atomic force microscope can be used to study the vibration of cell membranes and convert it into sound that can be heard in the human ear.

Tiina-Kaisa Kukko-Lukjanov

university lecturer and specialist researcher in physiology

university of Helsinki

Large dinosaurs lived 30 to 40 years.

How old did dinosaurs live?

Daniel Suomalainen, 12

Major some animals die as early as juveniles or young. Only a few survive the age of reproduction, let alone adulthood. So it was with the dinosaurs.

In addition to chance, the lifespan of animals is affected by size and metabolism. Animals that are large and have a slow metabolism tend to be longer-lived.

The largest giant tortoises can live as long as 100-150 years because they have the advantage of a slow metabolism. The metabolism of dinosaurs, on the other hand, resembled that of humans and other mammals.

Based on its size and size, it has been estimated that small dinosaurs that survived to adulthood lived for 10 to 20 years, medium-sized ones for 20 to 30 years, large ones for 30 to 40 years, and very large ones for more than 70 years.

More detailed information on the lifespan of dinosaurs has been obtained by examining the signs left in their bones for a state of so-called stagnant growth. Those signs occur when an animal’s growth momentarily stops due to stress. The recurring stress of the year can be caused by, among other things, the winter or the dry season.

However, it is uncertain whether the signs of stagnant growth in dinosaurs have been recurring “rings of the year” every year. Efforts have been made to study these signs in several adult dinos. On their basis, it has been suggested that, for example, a small herbivore Psittacosaurus that is, for about 15 years, belonged to the hadrosaurs Maiasaura that is, about 20 years and Tyrannosaurus rex that is, about 35 years.

Mikko Haaramo

vertebrate paleontologist

university of Helsinki

A dog can sometimes get blood from its muzzle if, for example, a stick has gone there.

Can a dog get blood from his nose?

Olli Mettälä, 10 and Mari Mettälä, 8

Yes oh, but it’s pretty unusual.

Unlike humans, dogs do not cause mucosal rupture and epistaxis by digging their noses.

When dogs sniff and chew what they find, small sharp objects or sticks can drift into their nostrils or deeper into the nasal cavity. They can damage the nasal mucosa and cause nosebleeds.

Various inflammations or tumors in the nasal cavity of dogs can also cause bleeding. In addition, there are diseases that affect blood clotting that predispose to nosebleeds.

Sometimes blood from the nose can even tell you that a dog has eaten rat poison. It is also important to take care to prevent tick bites. In Finland, ticks can also spread diseases in spring, summer and autumn, which cause the loss of platelets and red blood cells, which are important for blood clotting.

Dogs imported from abroad may also have a disease called leishmaniasis that causes nosebleeds. It is transmitted through a stinging mosquito. The disease is very common in Mediterranean countries.

A visit to the veterinarian is necessary if the bleeding from the nose is not due to a clearly visible superficial wound at the end of the muzzle or nostrils. Then the cause of the bleeding can be determined and treated.

Leena Saijonmaa-Schoolboy

Associate Professor of Veterinary Dermatology, Veterinarian Specialist in Small Animal Diseases

