Children ‘s science questions Why do school summer holidays always last about 2.5 months?

Children’s science questions also consider black holes, the water age of lakes, and the milk of dandelions. And why are there laundry boys but not laundry girls?

Joel Kuittinen, 6, and Joonatan Kuittinen, 10

Summer vacation length is based on law. The Basic Education Act defines the length of the school year for primary schools as 190 days.

School days are deducted from Independence Day, Epiphany and Labor Day if they occur on days other than Saturdays or Sundays. The number of school days in that year may vary slightly from school year to school year.

The Basic Education Regulation, on the other hand, stipulates that the primary school year ends on the last working day of the 22nd week of the week, including Saturday.

High schools and vocational schools have also set the same closing date, although this is not specifically provided for.

Thus, the school school year always begins in August. The start time of school work may vary somewhat in different schools. It is affected by the length of any autumn holiday or Christmas holiday.

Since the school days of the school year always fall in the same period, the duration of the summer holiday will be about 2.5 months.

We want to interrupt school work in Finland, especially in the summer, because it is bright and warm then. When schools moved from a six-day to a five-day work week in the early 1970s, the three-month summer vacation was shortened to the current one.

The length of school summer holidays varies around the world. For example, European schools spend 6 to 15 weeks of summer holidays.

Marjo Rissanen

teaching counselor

Board of Education

Matti Lahtinen

manager

Board of Education

An artist’s view of two black holes orbiting each other.

Can a black hole suck another black hole?

Fiona Antell, 7

When the two black holes end up close to each other, their very strong gravity binding them into orbit.

They then rotate around their common center of mass, i.e. the point where their gravitational forces are equal.

As you rotate, the speeds of the black holes keep increasing. The speed eventually approaches the speed of light. At the same time, the extent of the orbit decreases, i.e. the black holes move closer and closer to each other.

Eventually, they do not suck each other into their guts, but collide, creating a new larger black hole.

However, the mass of the new black hole is always somewhat smaller than the combined mass of the two original ones. The missing part has spread into space as so-called gravitational radiation.

A U.S. observatory called Ligo managed to detect a collision of two black holes for the first time in 2015.

Peter Johansson

professor of astrophysics

university of Helsinki

Laundry Boy is an old name that has remained in everyday language.

Why are there laundry boys but no laundry girls?

Iida Siltanen, 9

The first information about the word laundry boy is from Tampere in the 1880s. There, first with private funds and later with the support of the city, a workshop was held for many years where poor children were allowed to make small necessities for sale.

The children usually got enough money from it that they didn’t have to start begging. Laundry boys were the favorite products of that workshop.

The word laundry boy describes the shape of an object. It reminds me of a person standing stubbornly in a small crotch position with long pants on his leg.

In the old days, girls were not yet allowed to wear long pants. Girls always had to wear a skirt. Therefore, it did not occur to me to call the object a laundry girl. In this way, the designation has become established in the Finnish language.

Talking about the whimsical laundry girls of this time would seem quite natural.

Kaisa Häkkinen

Professor of Finnish

University of Turku

The age of the water in the lake can be years, but the water can change faster.

How old is the water in the lakes?

Emma Bäckström, 6

Lakes the age of the water depends on how fast it changes. The rate of change is affected by the amount of water that can fit in the lakes and also by the amount of water entering and leaving them. Water enters and leaves along ditches, streams and rivers. It also enters the harbor and leaves by evaporation.

The time taken to change the water in Finnish lakes varies from a few days or weeks to a few years.

In Päijänne, for example, the change takes about three years. The water in Päijänne can therefore be at the age of three. The water in the lakes does not change at once, but in the deepest points and sheltered bays the water is often older than in the surface layer.

In the deepest lake on Earth, Lake Baikal in Russia, the water can be over 300 years old. The oldest lake water is in Vostokjärvi in ​​Antarctica. There, the age of the water is estimated at up to 13,300 years. The water exchange in Vostokjärvi is slowed down by a permanent, many-kilometer-thick ice sheet.

Laura Härkönen

specialist researcher

Finnish Environment Institute

Dandelion has a bad-tasting milky liquid that protects the plant from insects.

Why is dandelion “milk”?

Nooa Kukkosuo, 5

Dandelion there are thin tubes filled with milk fluid. When a plant is wounded, for example, by cutting off its flower stalk, the liquid swells out and turns sticky and from white to brown.

The nectar fluid protects the dandelion from the diseases that threaten it. When an insect larva bites a piece of the plant, the milky liquid paste covers the area and the bacteria do not easily get in.

The lard liquid is most obviously also bad-tasting and unhealthy in the opinion of the larvae. At least the German caterpillar larva grows poorly if it eats a lot of dandelions. In addition, the layer of mammary fluid may make it difficult for the larva to penetrate the dandelion, allowing it to select a neighboring plant.

So the liquid helps the dandelion to survive. Plant life is a competition for nutrients and light and a struggle against herbivores and pathogens. Dandelion is usually good to survive, in part because of its milking fluid.

Esa Tyystjärvi

Docent of Plant Physiology and Biophysics

University of Turku

Send the question, the full name and age of the questioner to hs.tiede@hs.fi. The column will be edited by Touko Kauppinen and Juha Merimaa.