Children ‘s science questions Why do adults always get to decide?

Veikko Kosonen, 7

We humans are such beings that we usually want to decide for ourselves. If someone else is constantly dictating for us, it will make you angry. Then it is appropriate to ask on what basis this is done.

In many situations, it is justified for an adult to decide. The reason is that someone has already raised and taught adults. That’s why they know many things and have experience. For example, a 2-year-old doesn’t yet know that running on the highway is dangerous, and not all first graders know how to dress when it’s really cold.

Sometimes children also behave a little wildly and then adults need to reassure them that there will be no harm. In fact, if an adult did not supervise and prescribe when necessary, he would be doing the wrong thing. Adults need to take good care of their children.

However, adults need to ask the child’s opinion, at least about big decisions, when they are planning to move to another home or place, for example.

In addition, there are things that an adult is not allowed to decide on behalf of a child. Such are the very own things that are felt at the inside, such as feelings, what you are interested in, who you like and believe in God or not.

Tarna Kannisto

doctoral researcher in philosophy

university of Helsinki

Saunaing at 200 degrees could be dangerous.

Can the sauna be heated to 200 degrees and if so, how big a stove is needed for it?

Kasper Metsälä, 6

Electric heater the power depends above all on the power of the electric heaters and not so much on the actual size of the heater. Resistors regulate the flow of electric current. The size of the grate and flue connection, ie the opening to the chimney, has a great effect on the wood stove.

However, a wooden sauna can be heated to 200 degrees with a standard-sized and powerful heater if the firebox is kept full of wood at all times and the sauna is not very large or leaks more heat than normal. Even with an electrically heated heater, this is likely to be successful if the temperature control can be switched off.

Wood-burning stoves often produce heat a couple of times more efficiently than electrically heated stoves. The air can be heated in the sauna towards the wild figures faster with a small amount of stones in the heater, because heating the stones also takes energy.

However, saunaing would be nothing at 200 degrees. In such a hot person could be only for a very short time. Throwing steam would seem unbearable. It would even be dangerous due to burns to the skin and respiratory system.

The risk of fire would also increase. Even if the thermometer shows 200 degrees, there could be 250 degrees somewhere in the sauna where the wood is already burning. A sauna heated to 200 degrees should therefore be particularly well protected against fire.

So it is not worth trying to heat the sauna unusually hot.

Timo Vesala

professor of meteorology

university of Helsinki

Lassi Liikkanen

docent

Aalto university

Belching, vomiting, yawning and coughing do not work at the same time.

Can a person belch, vomit, yawn and cough at the same time?

Axel Ahola, 11

when a person vomits, previously eaten and drunk come out of the stomach along the esophagus. The belching comes from the same place.

When we cough, airflow passes from the lungs through the trachea. And when we yawn, we breathe air through the trachea into our lungs.

The esophagus and trachea are all in a row, but at the mouth of the trachea there is a larynx that closes it. For example, if there is vomiting in the esophagus, the larynx prevents it from entering the lungs.

That is, the so-called protective mechanisms of our body prevent belching, vomiting, yawning, and coughing at the same time.

Belching and vomiting can come at the same time and often come. Likewise, yawning and belching may come at the same time. When we cough, on the other hand, we exhale strongly, making yawning unsuccessful.

Mari Hero

ear, nose and throat specialist

Bee

At least the animals have in common that they have to eat one way or another.

What do all animals have in common?

Leevi Tanskanen, 2.5

Large some of the animals on earth, such as the nettle, the titmouse, and the earthworm, are easily identified as animals.

However, there are also animals in nature that are more difficult to identify. One example is a sponge. Looking at it, it does not immediately occur to me that it is an animal. That looks like a sponge!

However, what unites all animals is that they have to eat other animals, plants, fungi or even small bacteria in order to live.

In addition to feeding, all animals have in common that they are made up of many cells. The cells are a bit like Lego blocks that together form a whole.

All animals have a wildly high number of cells. They are different in composition than, for example, plant cells.

It is also typical for many animals to be able to move. What they also have in common is that all animals are born and die. So no animal lives forever.

Ilari E. Sääksjärvi

Professor of Biodiversity Research

University of Turku

Babies are usually not bothered by rocking.

Why don’t babies get motion sickness when they are rocked while asleep?

Venla Virtanen, 11

Travel sickness associated with the function of the inner ears within the temporal bones. There are the balance organs.

Feeling unwell is likely to occur when the arch passages of the inner ears and the two blisters called otolithic organs receive conflicting messages.

The discrepancy between the sensations coming into the eyes and the information coming into the balance organs may also increase the feeling of illness.

Travel nausea is also affected by many other factors, such as previous bad experiences with nausea.

Indeed, babies do not usually suffer from motion sickness. The balance organs of the inner ear and the connections arising from them, i.e. the nerve pathways, do not mature until age. These nerve pathways travel to the sensory organs that affect balance, the eyes, the senses of posture in the lower extremities, and the nuclei of the brain.

When the baby is asleep, no sensations can enter his eyes, which is likely to reduce the risk of nausea. In addition, infants sleep very well and do not wake up easily to external stimuli.

However, it is not known exactly why some are susceptible to motion sickness and some are not. There is no definitive answer to this question yet.

Riina Niemensivu

ear, nose and throat specialist

Hus

