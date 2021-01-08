Children ‘s science questions Why are traffic lights striped?

Tyyne Haapkylä, 7

Traffic lights the lenses do have patterns. They control the beam of traffic light, ie the direction in which the light is visible.

They also do not cause disturbing reflections. Depending on the needs, slightly different lens patterns may be used in different locations – narrow, normal, or wide.

The pattern has come to light in traffic when they have also switched to using energy-saving LED technology.

The pattern stands out easily to the eye because in LEDs the color of the light is red, yellow or green and the lens is very black.

This increases safety, as even in bright sunlight, light is no longer reflected from the surface of the lens like old traffic lights, for example in red. The patterns are constantly getting better.

Tuomo Eloranta

intelligent transport unit

Dynniq Finland Oy

The skin will hydrate if kept in water for a long time.­

What happens if a finger is kept in the water for a year?

Alice Lihavainen, 9

Anyone has not kept a finger in water for years under research conditions, for which there is no definite information on the matter.

However, it is known that harmful skin changes occur in the feet of people who are constantly moving in rice fields and other humid conditions, for example.

When the skin is in moist conditions for long periods of time, it macerates or hydrates. It is related to the function of the outer layer of the skin, the stratum corneum. The function of the diarrhea is to protect the lower layers of the skin. Marrasked cells, or small structural blocks, are called corneocytes. They are full of keratin strands that are very hard to work with. Water enters the corneocytes very easily and they swell when the water binds to the keratin fibers.

If the skin is in the water for too long and the corneocytes swell too much, the protective layer of the skin will start to tear. In this case, both water and microbes, ie microorganisms, enter the lower layers of the skin. Then the finger is likely to become inflamed. If it continues for a long time, necrosis can occur, in which case the finger must be amputated.

Tiina-Kaisa Kukko-Lukjanov

university lecturer and specialist researcher in physiology

university of Helsinki

It is good for the seas and the atmosphere for the earth to spin.­

If the earth did not revolve around itself, would there be humans then?

Matias Carver, 6

In space practically everything moves and rotates at least to some extent. The Earth orbits once a day around its own axis and orbits the Sun once a year.

Today, virtually nothing can stop the rotation of the Earth. For the earth to be orbital, it would have had to take shape as it was born about 4.55 billion years ago.

Even a non-rotating planet could have given birth to life, but its development into human life would have been difficult. The sea and the atmosphere, for example, are very useful for human life, but they would hardly have remained on an orbiting earth for long, but would have evaporated into space.

They could also have formed an atmosphere filled with a thick greenhouse gas like Venus. Both options would have been devastating to humans and other organisms. That is, the answer to the question is no.

Harry Lehto

docent of astronomy

University of Turku

Finnish words can be constructed in a fun way.­

Why is it said “king pineapples” but not “king pineapples”?

Tuisku Hekkanen, 10

King- and pineapple words bend differently because they belong to a different type of inflection. The inflection type is a type of pattern in which words are inflected. There are many types of bending. Nouns, or nouns, adjectives, quality words, numerals, and pronouns, there are fifty of them. There are thirty types of inflections in verbs.

It is not always possible to deduce from the basic forms of words to which type of inflection they belong. Thus, although king and pineapple are similarly s-terminal nouns in the basic form, they bend differently. The inflection is decided by their different vowel body, which means the form of the words ending in the vowel, i.e. either the letters a, e, i, o, u, y, ä or ö.

The vowel body is found out by bending the word in an esive, that is, a form of being expressing being. In this case, the end result is pineapple and king forms.

The vowel body at the end of the word Pineapple is -se, and the vowel body at the word king ends at the long vowel -aa.

When inflectional symbols, such as a genitive, i.e., a symbol indicating ownership or ownership, are attached to vowel bodies, a royal form is obtained. While adding the plural symbol, the pineapple shape is obtained.

Johanna Kalja-Voima

Finnish language lecturer

University of Jyväskylä

Were there bees in dinosaur times? Did some dinosaurs eat honey?

Alexander Airamo, 5

Bees and other bee-eaters did not appear until the end of the dinosaurs about 100 million years ago. This became possible when flowering plants were born.

Bee on a milk duck flower.­

These early beehives were still solitary like the present hermit bees. However, at the very end of the dinosaur era, 67 million years ago, there is already evidence of social bees and their nests like the current domestic bees. They could have produced enough honey that other animals could have used it.

These early signs of bees have been found inside amber. The remains of the dinosaurs, on the other hand, show that none of the known dinosaurs specialized in eating bees.

Probably, however, several small dinosaurs and chicks of many would have gladly plundered the bees ’nests and eaten their larvae and honey when the opportunity arose. Honey and bee larvae have been a favorite food for numerous animals over the years.

Mikko K. Haaramo

vertebrate paleontologist

university of Helsinki Send the question, the full name and age of the questioner to [email protected] The column will be edited by Touko Kauppinen and Juha Merimaa.