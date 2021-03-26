Children ‘s science questions Why are there “killing games”?

Children’s science questions also reflect on the child’s work, the blueness of the water, and the hardness of the eggshell. And what is the healthiest fruit?

Games are for people like fairy tales or movies – a product of the imagination.

In addition to happy and happy things, many are also interested in darker topics like war and death. They, too, make the imagination gallop, and at the same time the imagination provides the tools to deal with them.

In games, death and violence are mostly light and unreal. If, for example, a level skating game or a Minecraft game character dies, the player can usually immediately try again with a new life.

In a team game, the character’s death can be similar to, for example, burning in a baseball. The player has to wait for a new turn for a while. Dying is then just a way to present failure.

There are also games where killing is portrayed more realistically. As with movies, age limits are set for games. Underlying this is the knowledge that adults tend to deal with things like death differently than children.

Finally, it must be said that in addition to humans, many other animals are playing fierce fighting. So we are not alone here.

Marko Siitonen

Chairman of the Finnish Game Research Society, Assistant Professor

University of Jyväskylä

Children in the kindergarten yard.­

Why is play a child’s job?

Ilmari Rastas, 8

“Play is a child’s work ”is an old saying that also occurs in languages ​​other than Finnish. It was born in a time when the daily lives of adults and children were different than they are today.

Even in the Finnish countryside of the 1950s, children followed the work of adults from morning to night and participated in it themselves. Children became hard-working and responsible employees. They would play if there was time left to work. In their games, children also often mimic adults.

Children were often treated as if they were small adults and the world of children with play was seen as a thumbnail of the world of adults. However, adults realized early on that playing is a really important thing for children. So it was often thought that it was the same job for them as it was for adults.

Today, the situation is different. You can play for the sake of yourself and give it time. Yes, the games are reminiscent of work in that they also often negotiate and agree on various issues, solve problems together, agree on rules and use a lot of technology. At times, joy may be lost and quarrels may even arise. This is sometimes the case in working life as well.

However, there is freedom in playing. In games, you can imagine and connect even strange things to each other and use different spaces and objects no matter how they should be used. This is not worth doing in working life, at least not very often.

Sara Sintonen

University Lecturer and Docent in Education

university of Helsinki

The blue wavelength is reflected.­

Why does the water sometimes look blue?

Siiri Takala, 10

When looks at water in a glass of water, for example, it looks quite colorless. Instead, for example, the color of the Mediterranean is deep blue. The reason for this is that when light of all colors, such as sunshine, hits the water, the red and yellow parts of the light are absorbed, i.e. absorbed into the water more efficiently than the blue part.

Blue is reflected in the water and therefore the water looks blue. The different absorption and reflection of different parts of light in water is due to the structure of the water molecules, ie the groups formed by atoms. Atoms are tiny structural blocks of matter.

The blueness only stands out when the light has traveled a longer distance in the water. Therefore, it is not noticeable in the water glass except with accurate measuring devices. The deeper the sea or lake, the more absorption occurs.

However, the water must also be clear. If the water is dirty or has dissolved in the soil, its blueness will not be seen. Then all the light is absorbed into the water and the water just looks dark.

Tom Kuusela

University Researcher in Physics

University of Turku

The egg shell is strong.­

How can a chicken produce a hard shell for an egg?

Lauri Hirvonen, 6

Egg the shell is formed in the uterus of the chicken. On the surface of the uterine wall is a sac-like organ called the cortex. It is able to utilize calcium and carbon dioxide in the chicken’s bloodstream and release calcium and bicarbonate into the uterine fluid, which bind together to form the calcium carbonate needed to form the shell. In addition to small calcium carbonate crystals, a protein network is needed as a support for the shell.

Forming a shell is a slow task. It takes about 20 hours, while it takes about 24 hours for the whole egg to form.

The thickness of the shell is finally 0.3 to 0.4 millimeters. It is a strong act because it needs to protect the new chicken fetus developing inside the egg. Chickens turn their incubated eggs three times a day, so they have to endure this procedure as well. Commercial eggs do not usually develop a new fetus because they are not fertilized. The chickens have thus laid them without mating with the rooster.

Jarmo Valaja

Professor of Animal Nutrition

university of Helsinki

The delicacy of Finns contains a wide variety of nutrients­

What is the Healthiest Fruit in the World?

Elli Nevalainen, 8

To the question there is no unequivocal answer. The healthiest fruit varies depending on the rest of your diet and life situation.

For example, when food is scarce, energy can be obtained from pumpkin and avocado. For the average Finn, the healthiest fruit could be, for example, edible lacquers with seeds and seeds, as they are very versatile in nutrients or oranges, because they contain a lot of vitamin C, fiber and folate, among other things.

If, on the other hand, a person does a lot of sports, after the performance, energy is quickly gained from sugary fruits such as grapes. On the other hand, a grandmother suffering from constipation should be offered a plum because of its fiber content.

If there are no animal products in the diet, beta-carotene-containing fruits like mango are good. If there is a deficiency in vegetables, fruits rich in vitamin C are healthy.

The newborn survives with breast milk, but it is worth bringing the fruit into the diet as diverse as possible from the age of about five months.

Versatility ensures an adequate supply of nutrients and protects against allergic diseases, for example.

Maijaliisa Erkkola

Docent of Nutrition and University Lecturer

university of Helsinki

Riitta Freese

Docent of Nutrition and University Lecturer

university of Helsinki

