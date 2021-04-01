Children ‘s science questions Why are pants talked about in the plural, even if there is one song?

Children’s science questions also consider a career under the nose, the feet of a millipede, and the peeing of dogs. And can a person yawn if he has already fallen asleep?

Salme Koskimaa, 10

Pants have come into use in Finland at the latest in the Middle Ages, ie before the 16th century.

The word referring to them is borrowed from the ancient Swedish word hosa, which originally meant a tubular sock or a tibial veil. Of course, two of them have been needed, one for each leg.

Pants have evolved from such garments when, for practical reasons, they have begun to be sewn together from the top.

For the same reasons, words referring to trousers are plural in languages ​​other than Finnish.

In English, for example, there are the words trousers, pants, knickers, and shorts. The word shorts, borrowed from Finland in English, includes the plural form characteristic of both English and Finnish.

In modern Swedish, the word hosa is no longer used except in old-time descriptions, but a modern English hose with the same Germanic root is still used in the sense of socks or hose.

The father of the Finnish literary language Mikael Agricolan trousers are not mentioned in the works, but the word appears in other 16th-century books.

Kaisa Häkkinen

Professor of Finnish

University of Turku

The groove under the nose probably doesn’t have the actual job.­

Why is there a groove between the nose and the upper lip?

Ilmari Rastas, 8

Nasal and the groove, or filtrum, between the upper lip is formed when a person is in the fetal stage, i.e. has not yet been born.

Initially, the fetus does not have an actual face. As the mouth opening forms around it, other facial structures begin to develop as protrusions.

The left and right protrusions of the upper jaw grow laterally towards each other and form the upper lip. The left and right nasal protrusions grow together and form the nose. Where the four protrusions meet, this groove, or filtrum, is formed.

Human filters probably don’t have any actual function. It is possible that it has some bearing on the function of the sense of smell, but it is unlikely.

Our filtrum is relatively wide and shallow. In several other mammals, it is narrower and deeper. The filter can affect the sense of smell of many of them by collecting moisture and odor molecules.

Henry Pihlström

researcher in physiology and neurosciences

university of Helsinki

The millipede has legs unusually but not a thousand.­

Why is a millipede said to be a millipede – does it have a thousand feet?

Manuel Tirilä, 7

From his name nevertheless, no millipede has a thousand feet. Depending on the species, there are a minimum of 16 and a maximum of 750.

It has the most legs lllacme plenipes millipede. It has more of them than any other animal we know.

Some millipede species have fewer legs when hatching than an adult. As they grow, more legs grow at the same time.

As the millipede flickers past us, it easily looks in the eyes of our people as if there were at least a thousand feet. That has probably been the reason for its appointment.

The scientific name of the millipede from ancient Greece is Myriapoda. It was named in 1802 by a French zoologist Pierre André Latreille. The name means a large number of feet. A similar term using a thousand words as in Finnish is found in many other languages, such as Swedish, English, French and Spanish.

Varpu Vahtera

docent

University of Turku Biodiversity Unit

A whippet dog named Kino looks at a sign that forbids peeing.­

Why aren’t dogs embarrassed when they pee in front of everyone?

Konni Ahtinen, 9

Nolous is a milder form of shame. According to current knowledge, the cerebral cortex of dogs has not developed in such a way that they could feel ashamed or embarrassed.

Puppies learn from their mothers to pee on everyone. It’s their species-specific use that doesn’t have to be done in hiding.

Peeing is an important function for the dog. It is a communication in addition to emptying the bladder. When the dog stops and yells at the pee, it leaves a signal to start: I went here, this is my area. After that, other comrades who hit the scene read the message with their exact nose.

The smell reveals whether its producer is familiar or foreign. It can also be smelled of at least the age and sex of the marker. The height of the mark from the ground gives clues as to the size of the author.

When confronted, the dogs meet sniffing each other’s tails. They probably change in the form of odors as if they belong. A similar search for odor messages can also target a person’s crotch, but then the animal is usually banned because sniffing the person feels embarrassing.

Outi Vainio

Professor Emeritus of Veterinary Pharmacology

university of Helsinki

There is usually no yawning after falling asleep.­

Can you yawn if you have already fallen asleep?

Dulla Abdoulaye, 9

Sleep studies according to adults and children over the age of infants, yawning almost always occurs either before sleep or at waking up, that is, when we are tired. Yawning usually does not occur after falling asleep.

During REM sleep, that is, when we see most of our dreams, you can’t especially yawn.

At that time, the muscles of the body, with the exception of the eye-moving muscles, do not listen to the commands of the brain. Their action is hampered by a kind of muscle brake in the brain that is made up of numerous nerve cells.

It is possible, however, that babies and even very young children yawn more in their dreams. They have muscle brakes just developing.

If a person suffers from REM sleep disorder, the muscle brakes break, and then all the movements that take place during sleep are transmitted to the muscles. Then a person may even yawn in a dream.

Henna-Kaisa Wigren

University Lecturer in Neuroscience

university of Helsinki

