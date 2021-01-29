Children ‘s science questions Which has more power, the president or the richest in the country?

Children’s science questions also consider hiccups, the injection site, and the eyes of dolphins. What about speeding on the Moon?

Elmeri Airola, 8

Constitution defines the power of the president in different ways in different states.

For example, in the United States and Russia, the president is able to influence the content of new laws much more than in Finland, where the president does not propose laws to parliament.

Laws are very essential instruments of the exercise of power. For example, they determine how crimes are punished and whether schooling is free.

The most important task of the president in different countries is to lead a foreign policy that can sometimes even prevent war.

The amount of the richest power in the country, in turn, depends on how he uses his wealth. If the rich owns a large portion of the business, he or she can influence what happens to the company’s employees.

Sometimes, for example, the owner decides to move the business overseas. Then the workers will become unemployed, but in another country the unemployed will get jobs.

The rich can also donate their funds to a children’s hospital, for example. Then the donor has power over how many of the child’s illnesses can be treated.

In times of peace and otherwise under normal conditions, Finland’s richest person can directly influence people’s lives more than the president. This is usually the case in other countries, although there are differences in their constitutions.

Turo Virtanen

Docent of General Political Science

university of Helsinki

Crying can confuse the rhythm of the respiratory muscle so that hiccups follow.­

Why does hiccup come after crying?

Amanda Kiviniemi, 11

Human the main respiratory muscle is the diaphragm at the lower part of the sternum. It is a large muscle that contracts and relaxes in the rhythm of the inhalation and exhalation. It is controlled by the respiratory center, which is located in the nuclear extension, the lower part of the brain.

Strong emotions, such as grief and the associated crying, alter the function of that center so that both the diaphragm and other respiratory muscles are tense, and spasms can occur in the diaphragm. Breathing then becomes intermittent and we find it difficult to breathe. Hiccups are also associated with diaphragmatic muscle function. In sweat, the diaphragm shrinks rapidly by itself and air tries to flow in. At the same time, however, at the larynx, the vocal folds close and block the flow of air. Crying can mess up the rhythm of the diaphragm so that hiccups also follow.

If this happens, you should consciously start breathing calmly and deep in and out. Then the muscles and nerves that regulate breathing relax and the diaphragm function returns to a normal steady rhythm. It often stops sweating.

Tiina-Kaisa Kukko-Lukjanov

university lecturer and specialist researcher in physiology

university of Helsinki

The vaccine is best injected into clean skin.­

What would happen if the vaccine was given to the eyelid?

Saara Hirvonen, 8

Vaccines injected into or under the skin into adipose tissue or muscle. Each vaccine has its own research-based injection instructions. In babies, the vaccine is usually injected into the thigh, and in older people it is usually given in the upper arm.

No vaccinations are given to the eyelid, or brown patch or patch, on the skin. The eyelid could be damaged. However, the vaccine would work quite normally when injected under the eyelid.

If the questioner means creating an eyelid in the lower eyelid, a vaccine could in principle be inserted into or under the skin. However, injecting there could be too scary. Possible side effects at the injection site, such as redness, swelling, pain, or bruising, could feel nasty if they came under the eye.

The upper eyelid, on the other hand, does not really have room for a vaccine injection. The eye would then also be very close to the injection site. In addition, injecting could be really scary. The disadvantages of vaccination could be even more uncomfortable than in the lower eyelid.

The vaccination site does not usually affect the likelihood of side effects. They come on average for one or two in ten people vaccinated. The disadvantages are usually mild and go away in 1-2 days.

Anitta Ahonen

research physician

University of Tampere, Vaccine Research Center

The dolphin’s eyes are well adapted to seawater.­

Why aren’t dolphins bothered when it gets water in their eyes?

Edvin Karhu, 3

Man is a land mammal. Dolphins, on the other hand, have evolved over time from terrestrial mammals to marine mammals. At the same time, their eyes have evolved to be very resistant to seawater.

They have very well developed blood vessels in their eyes. In addition, the connective tissue and sclera are thicker than in land mammals. These features protect the eyes from pressure and cold.

The tear fluid in the eyes of dolphins is also thicker and more gel-like in composition than in terrestrial mammals. They are also able to produce large amounts of it when irritated to the eyes, if necessary.

Tear fluid can be seen, for example, in the eyes of dolphins drifting ashore. That secretion also contains more salt and sugar called glucose than in mammals.

The above properties help dolphins protect their eyes from the salinity and microorganisms of seawater and from friction during swimming.

Human tear fluid, on the other hand, is unable to prevent seawater salt from drying out the eyes, which makes seawater feel sadly pungent.

Sanna Sainmaa

vet

Korkeasaari

U.S. astronaut Eugene Cernan drove the moon car on an Apollo 17 flight.­

Can I speed up on the Moon?

Aarre Elo, 5

In the month there are no speed limits at all, so speeding is impossible. So, in principle, you can drive as hard as you want, but in reality, the pace is limited by many factors.

Car internal combustion engines need air to operate, which is not available for a month. You have to use an electric car there. The people who were in the last month, the Apollo astronauts, used a moon car with a top speed, about 18 kilometers per hour, that is low compared to the speed of a normal car.

Keeping up the pace might not be worth it. There are no roads in the moon, so you have to drive over dusty pits and pimples in dusty terrain. If you drive too hard for the rush, it will make it easier to fly in a big arc because the gravity is less than on the ground.

The highest speed that the Moon could even run in principle is just over 8,000 kilometers per hour. If it went faster than that so-called escape velocity, gravity would no longer help stay on the surface of the Moon, but the vehicle would sink directly into space. If a flying car were used, it could theoretically drive even harder above the surface. However, the first flying car designed for Earth’s conditions travels 360 kilometers per hour in the air.

Minnamari Saloaro

university teacher of physics

University of Turku

