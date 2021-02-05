Children ‘s science questions When were the first guardrails and traffic signs invented?

Children’s science questions also reflect on the biggest explosion in the universe, the emergence of new diseases, and the shining of animal eyes in the dark. And will the battery become heavier when charged?

Liisa Härmä, 6

First a pedestrian walkway was built in England on Bridge Street in London in 1868. The signpost was a pole with a gas-powered lantern.

Traffic was stopped by pulling the handle on the body of the device, causing the lantern to show a red light and the wings on its sides to rise. When the handle was pressed in, the lantern looked green and the wings pressed against the body. After about a month of use, the gas lantern exploded in an accident.

The following guardrails were not built in the United States and England until about 50 years later, when the number of cars began to grow. The guardrails were narrow, white lines painted across the street.

In France and England, on the other hand, metal tiles attached to the elevation of the street were used in the 1930s. The tiles also work at night as they reflected car lights and shook the tires. A black and white column with a glass ball at the end was erected as a sign of the protective road.

A modern protective road consisting of longitudinally painted stripes on the street was invented in England in 1949 and was soon adopted around the world.

The earliest traffic signs were stone or wooden poles that indicated how far the distance had been traveled and how far it was to the next destination. They were used more than 2,000 years ago in the Roman Empire, that is, throughout the Mediterranean. Another early sign was the pillar marking the inn. It was also probably used since ancient times.

Mikko Pentti

assistant

Mobilia Museum

When a star explodes as a supernova, its remains can glow spectacularly. The Supernova 1987A is reminiscent of a jewel-like ring about a light-year in diameter.­

What is the largest explosion in the universe if the initial explosion is not counted?

Unto Honkavaara, 8

Different the intensity of explosions can be compared on the basis of the energy released from them. When a star explodes as a supernova, it radiates as much energy in a few months as the Sun does in about a billion years.

Supernova momentarily corresponds to an entire galaxy the size of thousands of light-years, that is, a system of stars, gas and dust clouds, and dark matter. Some of the most massive stars, after exploding, leave behind several black holes the size of the Sun.

Some binary star systems, that is, stars orbiting the same point, leave two orbiting black holes. When the latter eventually collide and merge with each other, tremendous energy is released as gravitational waves propagating at the speed of light.

This energy can momentarily exceed up to ten times the radiant energy of all known stars and galaxies.

Even more energy is estimated to be released as huge, so-called supermassive black holes in the centers of colliding galaxies merge. That energy can exceed the energy radiated by all the stars in the universe for several days or even weeks.

Seppo Mattila

professor of astronomy

University of Turku

How is a new disease born?

Olivia Rajala, 8

Renew that is, previously non-existent diseases can arise in different ways. They are often created in such a way that a new type of virus, bacterium, fungus, protozoan or parasitic worm can develop under favorable conditions and infect humans or other animals.

These microorganisms are always modified from some previous individuals. The now-spreading coronavirus has been able to develop its own in natural animals and migrated from them to humans.

In order for the disease to occur, changes in the genome of microorganisms occur that help the organisms to infect and reproduce in the animals. Reproduction also requires the ability to evade the animal’s immune defense, i.e. resistance.

New diseases are also sometimes caused by changes in the animals’ own genes. Such changes can develop before the animal is born or during its lifetime. For example, some blood cell cancers have developed this way.

It is also typical that a new disease arises if exposure to certain toxins, chemicals or other foreign substances occurs. This is how, for example, asbestosis, a disease caused by an asbestos substance, developed.

Fortunately, the emergence of completely new diseases is rare. The best way to prevent them is to live in maximum harmony with nature.

Seppo Meri

professor of immunology

university of Helsinki

The cat’s eyes strongly reflect light.­

Why do the eyes of animals shine in the dark when pointed at them with a lamp, but the eyes of humans do not?

Ilmari Kaario, 12

Is true, that the eyes of many animals reflect glow at night when light hits them. It is typical of species actively living at night.

The phenomenon is due to the reflective cell layer beneath the retina of their eyes. Thanks to the cell layer, the light hitting the eye passes twice through the retina, i.e. the layer reflects the light that once passed back. This is how those cells work like a mirror.

The cell layer improves the vision of the animals in the dark, as the retina is able to sense the light entering the eye twice. We humans really see that reflection as the glow of our eyes.

Humans are not night-active animals but are active during daylight hours. Therefore, there is no reflective layer in our eyes. Only once has light passed through the retina absorbed into the black pigment layer behind the membrane.

Man does not see in the dark as well as a cat and other animals moving at night. Of course, they also have other properties that improve vision in the dark and at night, such as large eyes and wide-opening pupils that let in a lot of light into the eyes.

Jussi Viitala

non-fiction writer, biology researcher

The phone battery needs to be charged from time to time.­

When you take your phone out of charge, does it press more fully charged or empty?

Erik Mets, 10

Phone the battery is charged via the charger from the socket. The electric current from the socket, in this case the movement of small tiny electrons, causes the battery particles to rearrange. In practice, particles flow from one terminal of the battery to another.

No substance is added to the battery during charging, so its mass does not change. So it weighs as much empty when loaded.

When the battery is used, the particles return to their places and their movement is converted into sound, image, heat and radio signal, ie electromagnetic radiation.

The energy stored in the battery then changes shape and is released into the environment, so the mobile phone must be recharged with electricity.

Annukka Santasalo-Aarnio

Assistant Professor of Energy Conversion and Storage

Aalto university

