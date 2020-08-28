Children ‘s science questions What will be done to plastic garbage in the near future?

Karoliina Meshnyakov, 12

Plastic trash the aim is to reduce the accelerating pace.

The European Union will ban the use of disposable plastic by next year. Efforts are being made to reduce littering in the Baltic Sea. Plastic has begun to be replaced by biodegradable materials in many countries.

However, it is unlikely that much can be done with the plastic rubbish that has already entered the seas. If you can, it will be very difficult and expensive.

In Finland, plastic waste is collected and sorted, which means that it can be made into recycled plastic for reuse. This is far from the case in all countries of the world. So there is a lot to develop in recycling.

It would be important to bring these actions to the world quickly. There are no signs of that yet. However, efforts will certainly increase in the near future. Similarly, environmental education and education are increasing. Even more awareness would be needed, because people should take more responsibility for plastic themselves, and not just push the authorities or the industry.

The threshold for fining littering should also be significantly lowered. It may be that this will be done soon.

Samuel Hartikainen

microplastic researcher

University of Eastern Finland

The daisy does not connect at night because there is no light.

What do Daisies Do at Night?

Veikko Salmenrinne, 4

Daisies do not sleep like neither do the other plants. Nor are they vigilant in the same way as we humans are. Yet their vital functions are very different day and night.

During the day Daisies and other plants collect sunlight. Plants use light when they make oxygen, sugar, and many other substances from carbon dioxide and water.

This is called connection, or photosynthesis. Daisies get carbon dioxide from the air through their leaves and water from the ground through their roots.

Finland has bright summer nights. Here, however, it is so dark that the daisy can hardly connect at night. When photosynthesis fails, plants consume the substances they make during the day, for example, for their own growth. During the day and at night, daisies and other plants also breathe, ie consume oxygen.

Paula Mulo

Assistant Professor of Molecular Plant Biology

University of Turku

Where does the water go from the mouth? Does it go to your feet?

Zakaria Alqasim, 4

When a person drinks water, it first passes when swallowed from mouth to throat. From there, it continues along the esophagus to the stomach. From the stomach, the water continues its journey to the duodenum and then to the small intestine.

The length of the small intestine is the adult average of five meters and a four year old child three meters, making it the longest passage of fluid places.

After the front of the small intestine is the colon, which is the average length of an adult and a half meters and a four year old meter.

Almost all of the water you drink is absorbed from the intestinal walls into the bloodstream. Through it, it goes to tissues all over the body.

That part of the drinking water that we don’t need is usually excreted after a few hours through the kidneys into the urinary tract and peeing out of the body. When sweating, fluid is removed from the body as sweat droplets. It cools the skin.

So some of the water also goes to the feet. Most are distributed throughout the body or are excreted in the urine. Many non-human animals do the same.

Jaakko Halonen

general practitioner

Terveystalo

The ant eats all kinds.

Can an ant starve to death?

Lauri Hankala, 7

Yes butter. The ant nest includes a group of worker ants whose job it is to procure food for themselves and their comrades.

Nurse Workers consider the concerns of the Queen, in turn, was the beginning of laying eggs and larvae from developing them. They give birth to new ants.

If famine arises, the first to die will be the food workers. This happens in about a week and a half.

Next, the workers who take care of the eggs and larvae die, surviving without eating a hundred days. The last to die is a queen who can survive for months without food.

The differences are due to the amount of dietary fat that accumulates in the hind body of ants. The queen has the most fat. The thinnest are the workers who get food.

However, ants rarely starve to death in the wild. They are masters at finding food.

For example, ants eat plant seeds, honeydew secreted by aphids and other insects, as well as animal carcasses. In bad times, they may eat their siblings i.e. eggs, larvae and other ants.

Snow Viljakainen

University Lecturer in Ecology and Genetics

University of Oulu

The dragon is originally a flying snake.

Why is the name of a dragon a dragon, even though it is not a dragon and not a snake?

Noah Taskin, 5

In the word the dragon is indeed a misleading initial. It is because the word is partly borrowed and partly translated from an ancient Swedish word floghdrak. It means directly in Finnish a flying snake.

When special words are borrowed, they are often twisted into patterns of already familiar words. In this case, the word flogh has changed to the form of salmon.

In addition to the salmon introductory part, the Louhi form has been used.

The Swedish dragon, on the other hand, comes from Greece, where the dragon meant a giant snake or other monster. The Finnish snake is a pretty good equivalent to it in a compound word.

Because dragons are mythical animals, no one has seen one and no one can know exactly what they would be like. What is referred to by the word dragon has become familiar to Finns since the Middle Ages in the Bible and in saint stories.

The image has also been created by artists in their paintings and sculptures. In more recent times, storytelling, comics and computer games have influenced the image.

Kaisa Häkkinen

Professor of Finnish

University of Turku