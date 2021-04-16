Children ‘s science questions What happens to a tree when it dies? Is it still cells, that is, what substance is dried wood?

The children’s science questions also consider the cheetah as a pet, the Finnish translations of the names of the countries and the dinosaur poop. And can the amount of sand grains on the beach be counted?

Eerikki Nisonen, 10

When the tree is dead, its vital functions have ceased. For example, the tree stops transporting nutrients and water to different parts of the plant.

However, the same cells remain in the tree beams as in the living tree. In the beams, they are just dead.

The structure of a tree consists of cells a few millimeters long, which are a kind of hollow tube. The cell walls that support, protect and shape the cells consist mainly of cellulose, hemicellulose and lignin.

There is also water left in the beam. In addition, it contains small amounts of wood extracts and volatile substances such as fatty acids, waxes and terpenes. The volatile substances in the wood give it its typical aroma.

However, even a dead tree changes over time. It shrinks and swells according to the surrounding moisture. This is indicated by cracks that may have formed in the beam.

Juha Rikala

university lecturer

university of Helsinki

A cheetah photographed in a savannah where it can hunt.­

Can a cheetah be used to raise a pet?

Siina Nikula, 9

In principle an animal like an animal can tame and get used to a human, but rarely can a wild animal do well as a pet.

Taking care of the cheetah the way it needs is very difficult.

Most pet cheetahs die at a young age from diseases caused by the wrong diet. Few are also able to provide that world’s fastest animal with the amount of exercise and space it requires.

The cheetah is also a dangerous predator, and its natural behavioral needs do not disappear, even if it has been in human care since the puppy. Unfortunately, it often happens that a tamed cheetah attacks its owner.

In many countries, such as Finland, keeping wild animals as pets is also illegal. In a few countries it is legal.

The cheetah is an endangered feline whose natural population is further reduced by poaching. In order to get cheetah puppies from the wild as pets, their mothers have been killed and often only one in six puppies survives to the pet market.

The cheetah is therefore by no means worth raising as a pet. If you’re interested in them, you might want to check out conservation projects and protect that magnificent feline in the wild.

Hanna-Maija Lahtinen

mammalian curator

Korkeasaari Zoo

Island means the land of ice and Ireland refers to the group of people who lived in what is now Ireland.­

When Iceland is Icelandic and Ireland is Ireland, why is Poland not Poland?

Joakim Kalliolahti, 8

In the world there are more than 7,000 languages, each with its own name for different countries. Names of more distant countries are usually derived from neighboring languages ​​whose speakers are already familiar with those countries.

Joakim asks about the Finnish and English names of the countries. However, the designations for Iceland, Ireland and Poland come to Finland from Sweden, where they are Island, Ireland and Poland.

Island means the land of ice and Ireland has been obtained in Sweden through the multilingual word Eire, which is spoken on the island of Ireland. Eire has been the name of an ancient tribe. Polen will again field the Polish language word for pole.

There are big glaciers in Iceland and a lot of field in Poland. Poland is also German for Polen. To the English, it sounds a bit like in the end there would be land-significant land. Probably why Poland is in Poland.

Santeri Junttila

Visiting researcher of Finno-Ugric and Nordic languages

university of Helsinki

The poop of the dinosaurs was probably solid, but its composition is not known for sure.­

What color is the poop of a dinosaur?

Eino Suvanto, 3

Anyone man has not seen fresh dinosaur poop, so there is no definite answer to the question.

The closest living relatives of dinosaurs are birds and crocodiles. However, all crocodile animals are carnivores and live mainly in aquatic environments, while most dinosaurs were herbivores and did not thrive as much in the water.

The poop of the dinosaurs was probably solid, while the feces of the birds are either watery or solid, depending on the species and the particular diet.

However, because birds have evolved very directly from dinosaurs, the poop of small plant-eating dinosaurs may have resembled the outputs of large chicken birds, for example. Those poopes are usually greenish or dark in color.

Dinosaur fecal fossils, or coprolites, have been found in large numbers. However, faecal fossils are petrified and usually have little of the original material left.

Insect remains have been found in the coprolites of a dinosaur relative, the silesaurus. The color of the feces of a silesaurus and dinosaurs that ate a lot of insects may have depended on the colors of the cover wings of beetles, for example, that were eaten.

However, if the coprolite is rich in bone remnants, the poop was probably once pale in color. With large and crushed petodinosaurs such as bones Tyrannosaurus with rex has apparently just been pale stools. Most of the time, however, it is not certain which dinosaur species has been the poop of which coprolite.

Timo Vuorisalo

Docent of Ecology and Environmental Protection

University of Turku

Even in Hietaniemi, Helsinki, there are so many sand grains that the amount can only be estimated roughly.­

Can the amount of sand grains on the beach be counted? For example in Pori Yyteri?

Joel Sillanpää, 8

The amount is able to calculate but not quite with the accuracy of one grain.

Sand should first be taken from the sandy beach and the average size of the granules measured with a microscope. In the beach sands, they are very similar in size to each other. This makes it easy to calculate how many granules are in one liter or one cubic meter, for example.

The area of ​​the beach sand area, in turn, can be measured from a map and the thickness of the sand can be determined, for example, with a device called a ground-penetrating radar.

Based on these, you can calculate how many cubic meters of sand there are on the beach. Multiplying the number of cubic meters of sand by the number of granules per cube gives the final result.

However, no one is known to have calculated the number of sand grains in Yyteri, for example.

Measurements and calculations would likely reveal that there are well over a trillion grains there. A trillion is a million times a million times a million, that is, it has 18 zeros.

Pekka Tuisku

Lecturer in Geology and Mineralogy

University of Oulu

