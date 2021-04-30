Children ‘s science questions What happens if a person is not in social situations for 30 years?

Siiri Harkonmaa, 10

At birth to the world, man already has a tremendous capacity to perceive and interact with the environment.

However, a child does not learn his or her mother tongue and does not grow up to be a member of the human community without adequate interaction with people, and his or her development and linguistic skills are then very deficient.

If the interaction is very scarce or non-existent, speech ability does not develop at all and intellectual and emotional life development is disrupted. Those anomalies in development cannot be properly patched up after childhood because it is the best time for those skills to take shape.

Indeed, man is basically a herd animal and needs to interact with others. If social situations end for a long time, even though childhood has been normal, serious mental problems such as depression and anxiety can follow.

However, there is individual variation in how well such a situation is endured.

There are people who voluntarily live in hermits and are very rarely met by others. However, they are very exceptional individuals.

For the majority of people, interaction with others is essential to well-being.

Teija Kujala

professor of psychology

university of Helsinki

Earth as seen from the moon. The picture was taken by the crew of the Apollo 8.­

Where does the Finnish word space come from?

Miilia Kinnunen, 8

Word space is derived from space, which means spacious and vast. Avara, on the other hand, is derived from the ancient word ava. The words open, open and key also come from Avasta.

Space is also an old word. It was already used by what was said to be the father of the Finnish literary language Mikael Agricola In the 16th century. However, Agricola did not mean in space exactly the same as we usually do today, that is, the universe, but the extent and size.

For the first time in space meant the sky or the sky Jonas Mennander in 1699 in his poem Room mirror. The meaning was already reminiscent of the present.

Although space now first comes to mind as a universe, the word also means space, infinity, and breadth more broadly. Therefore, we can also talk about the space of the mind or landscape.

The word open also appears in a slightly different form in many close Finnish languages. In Estonia, the words Avar and Avarus are.

Anne Mäntynen

Associate Professor of Finnish, Professor of Nonfiction and Nonfiction Research

university of Helsinki

A pony foal over a month old and its mother.­

Can a horse give birth to twins?

Suvi Alakoski, 9

Horse can basically give birth to twins. Sometimes this is what happens. Personally, I remember seeing twins twice in 30 years.

In general, however, it is not desired for the mother to foal the twins because the risks involved are high.

One or both foals may die or be weak. The mother’s placenta may also not become detached normally, i.e. it may, so to speak, leave offspring, which can lead to severe inflammation.

A veterinarian can use an ultrasound method to examine at an early stage whether one or two embryos are developing inside the mother. If two are formed, the other is usually removed to ensure that the mother and the developing foal do not become ill.

Kati Tuomola

equine doctor

By meandering, sailing can avoid seeing the land.­

Is it possible to sail around the globe without ever seeing the continent?

Antto Koskelainen, 7

Yes is. Sailing around the globe, it’s hard to get around all the small islands and atolls made up of corals without seeing them, but wisely twisting it too.

There would be a lot to bend in the tropics, i.e. near the equator, because there are also atolls in the middle of the oceans.

The actual continents, i.e. the contiguous land areas of Africa and Eurasia, South America and North America, and Australia and Antarctica, are easier to avoid by navigating only continuously in the middle of the oceans.

The most difficult of all types of land is to map east-west.

From north to south or vice versa for sailing you can easily find an open ocean.

Visibility at sea varies greatly. It is weakened by water vapor and aerosols in the air, ie tiny particles, as well as by the waves of the sea.

Mountains or towers 200 meters high near the shoreline can be seen in good weather up to about 60 kilometers from the deck of the boat.

Olli Ruth

University Lecturer in Natural Geography

university of Helsinki

Computer drawing of an atom.­

What is the smallest thing in the universe – and what does it consist of?

Jalmari Kaisko, 6

Everyone the size of things depends on the forces acting between the constituents that determine how far apart the constituents are.

For example, a newspaper or an intelligent device consists of atoms ten million times smaller than a millimeter, whose electrical components, i.e. electrons and nuclei, are affected by an electrical force.

Each nucleus contains protons and neutrons made up of elementary particles called quarks and glutes. There is a so-called strong force between them, as a result of which protons and neutrons are still a hundred thousand times smaller than atoms. Elementary particles are particles that can no longer be broken down into smaller parts. All matter is basically made up of them.

Quarks, glutes, and other elementary particles have not been observed to have any internal structure or size by current technology, but appear to be completely point-like.

In the light of current knowledge, elementary particles are the winners in the race for the smallest thing in the universe.

Sami Nurmi

University Lecturer in Physics

University of Jyväskylä

Send the question, the full name and age of the questioner to [email protected] The column will be edited by Touko Kauppinen and Juha Merimaa.