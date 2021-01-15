Children ‘s science questions What color is created when all the colors in the world are mixed?

Children’s science questions also consider cheating, sea salt, and sleeping in noise or silence. And which came first – the dash or the hyphen?

Joel Piirainen, 6

What we see colors are light, and light is made up of waves. The color of light is determined by its wavelength.

The shades of blue are shorter and the reds are longer light waves, with other colors in between. When there is no light at all, we see black.

A light of all colors is white light like daylight. This can be observed after the summer rain, when waves of different lengths of light bend and are reflected differently from the raindrops and stand out as a rainbow.

If, on the other hand, all the dyes in the world were mixed, such as paints of different colors, the result would not be white but black.

This is related to the fact that, for example, red dye looks red because it absorbs waves other than red that absorb daylight. Thus, that substance reflects only red light. Blue, on the other hand, absorbs other than blue light and so on.

When all the dyes are mixed, a black mixture is obtained which efficiently absorbs all wavelengths and thus does not reflect light at all.

Sami Nurmi

University Lecturer in Physics

University of Jyväskylä

Lying can be difficult to identify.­

How do you know if someone is cheating or lying if they don’t laugh when they talk?

Lyra Aarnio, 5

It would be nice if the liar would always laugh or grow a nose for him like Pinocchio.

However, this is not the case. Lying is quite difficult to identify. Especially if the liar is not already familiar. In the face of scams from familiar people, we find it easier to see when their behavior becomes different.

Lying is indeed impossible to identify from any single sign.

A liar may sweat or swallow a lot. His voice may also rise and his hands may touch his face more than normal.

There are often contradictions in the story of a liar. There may be some other reason behind such signs, such as fatigue. In addition, some cover their lies skillfully.

If you suspect lying, you can ask another to retell their story down to the last detail, such as describing what colors, smells, and feelings there were in the situation. An accurate description is tricky if the story is invented. Still, lying is hard to identify. Fortunately, people usually want to tell the truth!

Laura Pulkki-Råback

Associate Professor of Personality Psychology and Clinical Psychology

university of Helsinki

Salt remains in basins in Mesolóng, Greece, as seawater evaporates.­

What happens if there is no salt in the ocean?

Eemil Marttinen, 4

Salt affects many things in and around the Seas.

Animals, plants and bacteria adapted to current marine environments would not be able to live in desalinated Seas.

Salt also affects water properties such as freezing point and density.

Large ocean currents, such as the Gulf Stream, transfer heat to the Earth through a so-called thermohalin cycle.

Changes in seawater density are needed to initiate that cycle. In the oceans, the absence of salt would change currents and have numerous unpredictable effects on the climate. According to some studies, the freshwater of the seas could at least lower the average temperature of the planet by several degrees.

The surface of the seas would also fall considerably, as there is a great deal of salt. If it were applied to the entire surface of the earth, it would become a layer of about 40 meters.

It is very difficult to assess what the combined effects of the above events would be. It has not been studied.

The desalination of the seas is not really in sight. Salt is constantly transported to them, for example with river waters.

Petra Roiha

marine researcher

weather Institute

It is nice to fall asleep in a safe place.­

If you are used to falling asleep in the noise, can it be that you do not get sleep when it is quiet?

Juhana Rastas, 10

Yes butter. Falling asleep is a contradictory thing: on the one hand, we need sleep, but on the other hand, falling asleep in the wrong place is dangerous. It wouldn’t be a good thing to fall asleep on the edge of a cliff, for example!

In general, however, there is no need to think of a good place to sleep, as your own bed is a familiar and safe place. In a strange place, however, we think about it.

If you are used to falling asleep so that you always hear a certain sound, such as traffic noise or adult conversation, going to the lands of dreams in silence can feel strange.

However, it becomes clear by considering why a strange place sounds different than a home, and making sure it’s safe there too.

In addition to our conscious thinking, there are also pre-conscious anticipatory processes going on in our brains. Indeed, our brains unknowingly try to draw their own conclusions about the safety of the sleeping place. Those conclusions are hard to convince with common sense.

So if we are consciously accustomed to sleeping with a certain sound, it will slow down falling asleep in a quiet place, no matter how we convince ourselves that the place is safe. The next night, falling asleep in a strange place usually goes better because the processes of anticipation are changing.

Minna Huotilainen

Professor of Education

university of Helsinki

Characters have evolved over time.­

Which came first, a hyphen or a minus sign?

Tuuva Tiainen and Silja Witting, 8

Is it is difficult to determine exactly when a sign was born because the shapes and meanings of the signs change over time.

The use of the minus sign to denote deduction invoices became more common in Central Europe in the 16th century. Sure, subtractions were written even before the minus sign was invented, but other characters, such as the letter m, were used in the past. It is possible that the minus evolved from the abbreviation of the letter m, so that its origin can be traced a few thousand years back.

The hyphen has evolved from an arch written under letters that connected words to each other in late ancient Greece. Since then, in nineteenth-century Europe, this sign had evolved into a line that could be used to divide words into parts as the line changed. At that time, however, words could be shared beyond the syllable boundary.

It can be said that the hyphen is hundreds of years older than the minus sign. However, the origin of the minus sign can be traced further if it has evolved from the letter m.

Mira Valkama

dissertation researcher in linguistics

university of Helsinki

