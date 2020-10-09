Children ‘s science questions Is there magic?

Children’s science questions also consider the turning of an owl’s head, a clutter in the eyes, and the number of trees. And when did a person start to consider himself a human being?

Alina Niemi, 7

For magic the means by which the course of events can be supernaturally understood is generally understood.

Often the underlying reason has been that the causes of the events and things that arise are not understood or otherwise explained.

In this sense, magic was an important part of the world, for example, in the Middle Ages between 400 and 1400 and still in the 1750s, well into the beginning of the new era.

People of the past might consider today’s technical devices like cell phones, for example, magic.

People’s understanding of science, medicine, psychology, technology, and the world in general has grown.

At the same time, the number of things that cannot be explained has clearly decreased.

No longer are things usually explained in the supernatural and there is no room for magic, even though in the past it was an important part of people’s lives.

Today, magic is mostly only in the world of fairy tales. Science has not discovered the existence of magic and there is no basis for it.

Series Katajala-Peltomaa

Docent of History and University Researcher

University of Tampere

The owl’s eyes do not move, so it must turn the whole head.­

How do owls turn their heads?

Artturi Lehtonen, 6

Owls the head rotates up to 270 degrees, or more than two-thirds of a full turn.

The movement of the head is based on the owl’s special cervical vertebrae. Especially the upper ones can rotate easily relative to the lower ones without any abrasion. The top vertebra of the barn owl can rotate more than 70 degrees from the next.

The vertebrae can also swing on top of each other. In addition, the stiffer vertebrae in the lower part of the cervical spine go into an s-shaped bend if necessary. That way they don’t lock up either. The vertebrae are under a bushy feather suit and therefore not visible.

Turning the head is also facilitated by the fact that owls, like other birds, have a neck that is long and thin in relation to the size of the head. The trachea and esophagus passing through the neck are very flexible and do not prevent the head from being turned.

Owls need this ability. Unlike most other birds, their eyes point forward and the field of vision is therefore narrow.

The seated owl does not have to turn when it turns its head to look out or listen to the movements of the prey from the branch.

Esa Hohtola

Professor Emeritus of Animal Physiology

University of Oulu

If a lot of clumps accumulate, you should see a doctor.­

Why is there a rumble in my eyes in the morning?

Kaisla Kotilainen, 8

A bunch accumulation in the inner corner of the eye is normal.

The bumblebee consists of cells detached from the surface layers of the eye, glandular secretions, and fat, bacteria, and dust. These are always present in the eyes and are washed away by tear fluid and blinking of the eyelids.

When sleeping, the person does not blink, so clumps accumulate in the inner corner of the eye.

If there is a lot of clumping that the lashes stick together, it can be a sign of bacterial inflammation. Then it is often necessary to go to the doctor.

Mika Harju

ophthalmologist

Hyksin Eye Clinic

Thousands of space-reaching Finnish trees would yield thousands of columns.­

If all the trees in the world were placed on top of each other, would they extend into space?

Hilda Haimelin, 5

On Earth grows about three trillion, or three thousand billion trees, at least the thickness of a human neck at the base.

If the trunks of those trees alone were collected in one pile, it would become eleven miles high. The heap would thus be longer than the highest mountain in the world.

If, on the other hand, the trunks of those trees were stacked side by side, the structure would become more than 300 million miles high.

The tower, which extends from the Earth to the Sun, could thus be built only half the number of logs.

If the trees were stacked into a narrow pillar where they were placed upright on top of each other, the structure would rise 200 times as high as when stacked sideways.

Space is most often thought to begin at an altitude of one hundred kilometers. There are already so many trees in Finland alone that they would easily be enough to build a space-reaching pillar for every Finnish child.

Markku Larjavaara

Research Professor of Forest Ecology

Peking University, China

Man has a long trajectory.­

How long has a person known to be human?

Elli Sevon, 7

If the question refers to how long man has been able to identify other individuals of the same animal species as similar to himself, the answer is about 300,000 years. It is the lifespan of our own species so far.

For example, over time, a family with children has only been able to be established with an individual belonging to their own animal species. It is therefore understood from an early age that we are of the same species, that is, in modern language, people.

If the questioner wants to know when man is first clearly defined as his own species as part of another organism, the answer is different.

It probably happened in 1758. That year the Swede Carolus Linnaeus named the person by his scientific name Homo sapiens. It is a wise person in Finnish.

Timo Vuorisalo

Docent of Ecology and Environmental Protection

University of Turku