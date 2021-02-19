Children ‘s science questions Is there anything faster than light?

Children’s science questions also consider wood mold, chimpanzee skin problems, and lemon acidity. And does the sense of sight go from eye to brain even while sleeping?

Benjamin Komlosi, 7

Speed ​​of light is about 300,000 kilometers per second. It is a much higher speed than what we encounter in everyday life. Light could orbit the earth in seven seconds.

If we could move faster than this, the cause-and-effect relationship we are familiar with would be broken. The participants of the running competition could then arrive at the goal even before they set off.

This is not possible, i.e. this speed is the upper limit for all movement. This is based on Albert Einstein to a narrow theory of relativity.

However, light can travel slower than said speed in a medium such as water. In this case, it may happen that other particles travel faster than light. This is the case with nuclear reactors.

Stars that have exploded as supernovae have also been found to release particles called neutrinos, which are able to travel faster than light for a moment inside the explosive star. Star plasma particles when they slow down the direct flow of light, but they do not slow down neutrinos. Neither do neutrinos travel in a vacuum more than 300,000 kilometers per second.

Tommi Tenkanen

docent of theoretical physics

Aalto university

Wild forest in Kirkkonummi­

Can a living tree rot?

Dulla Abdoulaye, 9

Trees the trunk, branches and roots are protected by bark. Molds and other fungi growing on the surface of the bark do not damage the wood.

However, if the bark breaks, the fungal mycelium can grow inside the tree. Mycelium can also penetrate through the root. If the infiltration is successful, even the living tree can rot.

Trees are able to insulate the damaged area with the help of resin. Thus, the whole plant does not suffer, even if it is hit by mold or other fungus.

However, some fungi decompose or decompose the wood. The fungal mycelium is usually not visible to the naked eye, but when decaying, the color of the wood can turn brown due to the remaining lignin material. A rotten tree can easily fall or break in the wind.

Different tree species have different sensitivity to the appearance of mold. Home strikes more easily on fast-growing deciduous trees such as birch and aspen than on spruce, pine, and other conifers that contain a lot of resin.

Pekka Saranpää

research manager

Natural Resources Center

Lemon contains citric acid, which is found especially in citrus fruits.­

What causes lemon bitterness? What are the benefits of lemon?

Reetta Seppälä, 9

Lemon the bitterness is due to the large amount of citric acid in it.

Citric acid is also found in many other plants. However, it is especially abundant in citrus fruits, of which lemon is the most acidic.

Citric acid is very important for lemon because it is involved in the metabolism of the fruit in many ways and helps the fruit at various stages of development, among other things, to defend itself against microbes, i.e. small pathogens.

Especially in the early stages of fruit development, there is a lot of acid, which makes it so pungent that no one wants to eat it. In this way, the lemon ensures that the fruit is not popped until the seed inside is ripe and ready to give birth to a new lemon tree.

It is not yet completely known why lemon has a lot of citric acid even when ripe. One explanation may be that even ripe fruit needs citric acid in its natural warm and humid growing areas to prevent microbial plant diseases.

Kati Hanhineva

Professor of Food Development

University of Turku

Even a chimpanzee can have a variety of skin ailments.­

Do chimpanzees have pimples? What about dogs?

Seela Sora, 11

In dogs there may be pimples. They are most often found in the muzzle and lower jaw. It is called dog acne. Pimples occur especially in short-haired breeds such as the Rottweiler and Dachshund.

Like humans, dogs have pimples most at a young age. In humans, they are caused by clogging of the skin pores. It occurs more sensitively if hormones stimulate the skin’s sebaceous glands. In dogs, on the other hand, pimples are caused and maintained by hair follicle damage. Hair follicles are the skin structures surrounding the hair roots. They produce hair as well as sweat, sebum and skin cells. Hair follicle damage occurs especially if the dog rubs his chin a lot.

They can also occur outside the jaw, for example as a result of allergies. Like humans, it is essential to cleanse the skin when treating canine pimples.

Chimpanzees have no pimples. Probably the reason for this is unknown. Chimpanzees can have other skin changes, such as pigment disorders or inflammation caused by various diseases, just like dogs.

Kirsti Schildt

dermatologist

Sonja E. Koski

Docent of Biological Anthropology

University of Helsinki and University of Turku

One can sense the messages of the environment through the eyes even when sleeping.­

If someone opens the eyelid of a sleeping person, does vision go from eye to brain even while sleeping?

Aada Danska

When the eyelid is opened, nerve cells in the retina at the back of the eye sense light and tentatively shape visual messages.

The messages travel to the back of the head, where they are processed by the visual cortex located in the occipital block of the cerebellum.

Information about the forms of the environment is directed to the temporal block of the brain, and information about the location and movements of objects is directed to the main law block.

All of this can happen even if the eyelid is opened during sleep – that is, the answer to the question is yes.

Normally, visual messages would next travel to the brain association areas in the cerebral cortex. They would combine visual messages with other messages, such as auditory perceptions.

However, if we sleep soundly, the processing of visual messages will stop before the association zone. This can also be seen in everyday life: Some people may occasionally sleep with their eyes open, but do not react to the environment based on vision.

The closest to seeing in dreams are people walking in dreams. They can do a variety of activities on the border of sleep with their eyes open, even if they don’t remember it afterwards.

The matter has not been properly investigated due to the randomness and short-lived nature of the phenomenon, but one apparently sees it at that time. However, a sleepwalker, for example, cannot avoid all environmental obstacles.

Tero Kivelä

ophthalmologist

Helsinki University Hospital

