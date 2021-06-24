Children ‘s science questions Is there any way to see with my own eyes that the world is spherical? That looks pretty flat and straight

Children’s science questions also consider barbin doll hair, spider seite, and dropping a coin from very high. And why does a pee stink after eating asparagus?

Taiga Bailey, 8

The globe indeed looks flat when viewed from the surface of the earth. This is because with a large sphere, such as the earth, the curvature of the surface is small.

The shape of the earth was much thought of by ancient people. However, even in ancient Greece more than 2,000 years ago, it was possible to prove that the Earth is round.

The shape can be seen with your own eyes in many ways, but it takes a little effort. A well-known way is to go to the seashore and follow the ship as it sails away. If the land were flat, the ship would just move away. However, this is not the case, but as it moves away, the ship begins to seem to fall below the horizon. It is because the curved surface of the earth begins to come between the viewer and the ship.

The shape of the Earth can also be observed by observing the eclipses of the Moon. The moon darkens as the Earth overshadows the Sun. The shadow of the earth on the surface of the moon is round.

When, in turn, you fly a passenger plane at an altitude of more than 10 kilometers, the horizon begins to appear slightly curved. Going even higher, the horizon always curves only more. From space, the Earth is already visible as a sphere with the naked eye.

Jyri Näränen

research manager

Spatial Data Center, National Land Survey of Finland

Barbie’s hair needs to withstand several hairstyles.

How is Barbie’s hair made?

Eevi Taivalmäki, 6

Barbien hair is made of plastic fiber. Hinge fiber is the most commonly used. It is easy to make in many different colors.

The type of plastic fiber is chosen according to what kind of hair is desired for the doll so that it stays beautiful for as long as possible. The selected material is sewn to the head of the doll. It is then cut to the desired pattern using manufacturing machines.

Hinge fiber is not suitable for curly hair as it gradually straightens. Hemp fiber is used for curls, which is also used in wigs for humans. It feels more natural than Saran fiber and the color and curls stay with it well.

Barbie hair is also made to some extent from nylon and acetate fibers. Nylon is easy to shape and dye, but doesn’t feel very natural. The raw material for acetate fiber is wood-based, but the hair made from it easily becomes electric, wet brittle and does not feel very hairy.

Essi Sarlin

Assistant Professor of Materials Science

University of Tampere

The spider’s web is sticky and very strong in its thinness.

Can spiders climb the nets of other spiders or do they become entangled in nets of different species?

Finland Nevalainen, 4

Spiders build their networks of water-repellent proteins. Nets are at their strongest more durable than human ropes or cables.

Spiders produce a web in their glands in the hind body. They apply spidroine, an adhesive with protein-bound sugar, to the parts of the net that act as traps. The substance absorbs water and thus remains sticky.

There are some differences in the adhesives of different spider species. They need to maintain tack in different environments.

Spiders usually only run on webs that are not sticky. That way, they don’t grab their own network. Most likely, spiders would also be able to avoid sticky filaments of other species.

Nets have also been built to catch flying insects. Spiders do not end up in webs because they are placed so high.

The only spiders that prey on other spiders do not weave their nets but jump on top of their prey.

Vesa Paajanen

University Lecturer in Animal Physiology

University of Eastern Finland

The speed of a coin dropped from a height would vary during the fall depending on its position.

What happens to a one-euro coin if it is dropped from a height of 30,000 meters?

Eemil Törmälä, 10

When the euro is dropped, the Earth’s gravity begins to accelerate it. However, atmospheric friction slows down the pace. The higher the coin speed, the greater the frictional force. When the euro has fallen long enough, the friction is equal to the Earth’s gravity. That is when the coin has reached its maximum speed, the so-called terminal speed.

The terminal speed ultimately depends on the mass of the coin and the cross-sectional area formed by the thickness and diameter. The euro coin weighs 7.5 grams, has a diameter of 23.25 millimeters and a thickness of 2.33 millimeters.

The speed also depends on the density of the atmosphere and the coefficient of friction depending on the shape and position of the falling body. If the coin were to fall in a vertical position, the coefficient of friction would be 0.75.

In that case, the terminal speed would be about 210 kilometers per hour. The journey to the ground would take approximately 6 minutes. At its fastest, the coin would fly at about 670 kilometers per hour at an altitude of 26 kilometers.

In reality, however, the pace of the euro would be lower than this, as it would not necessarily fall all the time in an upright position. Even a small turn would significantly increase the cross-sectional area of ​​the coin and partly also the coefficient of friction.

If the coin eventually hit a hard surface such as asphalt, concrete, or stone tiling, it would likely be scratched. If the coin hit the head, it would make it really sore, but would not necessarily cause serious injury.

Tom Kuusela

University Researcher in Physics

University of Turku

Eating asparagus does not cause the same stink odor in all, researchers have found.

Why does urine smell bad after eating asparagus?

Vilho Koski Järvinen, 11

Asparagus contains many nutrients such as iron, fiber, zinc, folate and vitamins A, E and C. Asparagus also contains sulfur and asparagic acid, or aspartic acid. Asparagic acid can cause a strong odor in the urine.

That acid does not smell in itself. However, after eating, enzymes, ie substances that speed up our body’s reactions, break down asparagus acid into, among other things, sulfur-containing substances that give urine an odor.

However, studies show that some people do not produce asparagus-smelling substances in their urine at all. Also, not everyone smells asparagus in nearly the same way.

An extensive European-American study showed that 40 percent of people experience a particularly unpleasant odor of urine after eating asparagus, while 60 percent do not.

According to that study, heredity strongly influences an individual’s ability to smell asparagus. The tendency to produce asparagus and the ability to smell such urine do not appear to be strongly related to each other.

Kari Tikkinen

professor of urology

University of Helsinki, Eksote and HUS

