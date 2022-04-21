Children ‘s science questions Does the baby dream? What kind of dream does the baby have?

pohdistaan Children’s science issues, including the Inca building skills, Dalmatian spots and cacti need water. What dies sooner its fiery heat or cold?

Paulus Kotkavuori, 5

In the sleep study it is important for the dreamer to be able to tell what kind of dreams he has had.

Because babies can’t tell about their dreams, we certainly don’t know if they’ll see them. The youngest children whose dreams researchers have been able to study are about 3 years old.

Although babies can not ask the dreams of seeing, on the basis of brain research, they may see your dreams. When babies sleep, their brains operate between in ways that are similar to adult-REM sleep. REM sleep is a sleeping stage, which is often seen during sleep.

If babies are dreaming, the dreams must be very different from the dreams of older people. The baby’s brain is not yet quite able to perceive the world and they have almost no memories.

Therefore, their sleep is probably not clear or the world of the story. They could be composed of different feelings and emotions that are difficult to distinguish from one another baby.

Sleep is important for brain development. Seeing dreams can also help you learn things. The babies are really sleeping a lot and their brains are developing at a rapid pace!

Nils Sandman

specialist researcher

University of Turku

The Incas were very adept at handling stone.

How the Incas were able to build long suspension bridges over gorges? How were they so good at building?

Silva Kulju, 12

Inca Tiahuanaco- and their predecessors, and Wari cultures were really good to use certain construction techniques.

Their skills were especially related to handling stone. They were the foremost in world history to erect monumental stone buildings.

Most of wonderment has attracted Connecting the massive polygonal stones together seamlessly, without mortar.

The Inca and their predecessors, populated by area in South America is the world’s epävakaimpia earthquake areas. It was important to learn how to build such a way that the buildings collapsed.

When the stones began to shake, they do not laastittoman technology spin-offs from each other, and the walls collapsed.

Also, suspension bridges and making the Incas predecessors were excellent. Bridges the base frame consisted of four really thick rope.

Suspension bridges have been effectively though other high mountains and in the vicinity of deep jokirotkojen.

Witch bridge was important to be able to build in the sense that their renewal is relatively quick and easy. Bridges could also be severed if necessary to defend areas, for example.

The Inca and their predecessors, building skills developed little by little demanding conditions mountain countries over millennia. Time to skills development was a lot. Structures began to make Peruvian coast as early as 2 000-3 000 years before the Common Era.

Juha Hiltunen

Docent of American Indigenous Cultures

University of Oulu

Dalmatian commas may not have any practical significance.

Why does a Dalmatian have spots?

Eevi Hietaniemi, 9

Dalmatian the white coat is unique. It is fairly evenly spaced black or dark roundish spots.

A similar coloring does not occur in other breeds and even species.

Dalmatian puppies are born completely white, however. The spots appear gradually during the first few weeks of life.

Dogs and other animals, hair coloring pigment composed of a coloring agent. It is produced by the skin pigmenttisolut. Normally, it happens that the pigment cells migrate precursors are already developing in the womb dog’s mid-back area over the body. They end up in the inner layer of the skin, where they differentiate into pigment producing cells.

Dalmatians, as well as other harlequins, that pigment cells, however, the transition is disturbed. The Dalmatian has pigment only in the hairs that form the spots. White hair is completely devoid of pigment.

Dalmatian spots are a product of breeding. One variant of the gene obtained from the breeding provides a white coat, the second and third spots regulates the size and shape of commas.

The spots have no practical significance. For processors, this has probably always been a purely external matter. Dots are neither harmful nor beneficial to the dog.

Marjo Hytönen

docent of molecular genetics

Folkhälsan Research Center and the University of Helsinki

Cacti thrive in dry terrain.

Can a cactus live without water?

Tuukka Ala-Hulkko, 10

Cacti have adapted to living in dry places.

They survive for long periods without water. Cacti that adapt to dryness in the desert can survive up to two years without rain.

Completely without water the cactus are, however, can not live. The water is for plants, like other organisms, necessary.

Cactus plant tolerance to drought due to many factors. They have a first, thick and fleshy stem, which effectively conserves water. In addition, many of them are spiky. The tines for protection against cancers eliöiltä plants, solar porotukselta and water evaporation.

Cactus roots, in turn, often criss close to the ground, when the plants get efficient water when it rains.

Cactus plants also open

Saijaliisa Kangasjärvi

Assistant Professor of Plant Biology

university of Helsinki

Man survives a time in hot and cold, as long as the well-equip.

Which die faster, extremely hot or cold?

Essi Kortte, 8

Lowest the possible temperature is -273.15 degrees Celsius. It has been very close in laboratories. The exact upper limit of temperature is not known, but there are about 15 million degrees in the core of the Sun.

In the heat of the core of the sun, a person would die immediately. Since the difference in body temperature would be huge, a person would return completely in the blink of an eye.

On the other hand, at –273.15 degrees, vital functions would cease in tens of seconds. It can be said that extremely hot kills faster.

The lowest temperature on earth has been measured near the South Pole, which is -89 degrees. The highest temperature, 56 degrees, has been measured in the Death Valley in California. Very cold weather usually causes more deaths than hot ones.

The body is best adapted to being around 26 to 33 degrees.

Body size, clothing, air humidity, and both food and water intake mean a lot in coping with hot or cold. With the right equipment, a person usually survives for long periods of time.

If the internal temperature rises above 43 degrees, a person dies from the breakdown of proteins. If the heat drops below 32 degrees, the muscles stiffen and the passage of nerve impulses becomes more difficult. When the respiratory muscles and heart do not work, the person dies from the cold.

Mikael Segerstråle

University Lecturer in Physiology and Neuroscience

university of Helsinki

