Children ‘s science questions Do animals other than humans dig their noses?

Children’s science questions also consider the material of the money, the first language, and protection from shark attack. And why don’t cats get hot inside even though they have fur?

Helmi Kaitaa, 6

About it no research has likely been done. What is clear, however, is that most monkeys dig their noses and study their findings. Especially our closest relatives, i.e. chimpanzees and bonobos, do a lot of it.

Nasal digging is likely to require fingers and flat nails. Sharp nails, in turn, could easily damage the nasal mucosa. Therefore, the fingers of rodents such as squirrels or bears, wolves, and other predators are unlikely to attract nose digging. For solipeds such as horses as well as piglets and other ungulates, it is structurally impossible. Probably digging the nose is mainly the evil of humans and monkeys.

Jussi Viitala

non-fiction writer, biology researcher

The value of a banknote does not depend on its cost of production.­

Why are valuable money banknotes and not coins?

Iris Rinne, 8

In the past the value of the coins has been in proportion to the value of the precious metal they contain. Because of this, the high-value coins were really large in size and difficult to handle.

This was the case, for example, in the 17th and 18th centuries in Sweden, where plot coins made of copper were used. The largest were about the size of a tray and weighed 19 kilograms a piece.

This is why Sweden was the first to introduce banknotes. Among other things, it facilitated the transportation and handling of money.

Banknotes were a handy invention from the beginning, as they could be put at the desired value without having to think hard about manufacturing costs.

Over time, it has also been easier to put security features on banknotes than on coins. Security features such as watermark and security thread combat counterfeiting. The bigger the money, the more important it is to make counterfeiting difficult and expensive.

Tiny money is constantly needed as change. The coin is good for that because of its durability. The money is issued by the Bank of Finland.

Jaakko Koskentola

curator

Bank of Finland Money Museum

Gay antecessor lived long before modern humans. The language spoken was at least a hundred thousand years ago.­

What language was first spoken in the world?

Olivia, 10 and Julia Zidani, 12

The latest studies show that some kind of spoken language may have evolved half a million years ago. Certainly such was at least a hundred thousand years back.

Speech is likely to have evolved through pronunciation and especially hand gestures. This was when sounds and syllables developed that did not matter in themselves, but by combining them, words could be created.

We do not know what kind of language was originally spoken because there are no sources of any kind about it. What is certain is that it was none of the approximately seven thousand languages ​​spoken today. It has been simpler in nature.

The language has been able to be recorded in writing for a much shorter time. The first Writing Systems are about 6,000 years old. Even today, the alphabetical script we follow is less than 5,000 years old.

Before the alphabet, the writing was based on, for example, pictures or characters resembling an arrowhead.

Martti Vainio

professor of phonetics

university of Helsinki

The bull shark (Carcharhinus leucas) swims near the shore, making it the most dangerous shark for humans.­

What should I do if a shark attacks?

Wille Rikman, 13

If shark behaves aggressively, you should try not to panic. Of course, it can often be easier said than done.

In any case, it is best to immediately swim or walk calmly towards the beach. Spanking, flirting, or presenting the dead are all bad ideas. At most, they increase shark interest.

To surprise their prey, the shark often approaches from the back side, so it is important to keep the face and front line towards the shark. When swimming without swimming goggles, this is more difficult because then you cannot see properly underwater.

Fortunately, in the end, the shark almost never attacks, even if he seems to be interested in a human. Fifty hundred shark attacks are reported worldwide each year, of which only one in ten is fatal. A shark usually makes the mistake of biting a human only when he thinks this is some kind of prey.

However, if a shark attacks, you should defend yourself with any hard object or, in its absence, with fists or kicks. Sensitive eyes, gills and the top of the head should be targeted. The risk of being bitten is reduced when you do not put your hands under the shark’s muzzle. A successful push often drives the attacking shark to escape.

Markus Dernjatin

curator

Sea Life Sea Life

Cats also survive outdoors in cold weather. These found cats were inside Lahti in 2006.­

How can cats not get hot indoors when they survive their fur outdoors in cold weather?

Isla Vilander, 8

Feline Turkey can be compared to people’s clothes. Indoors, the hair cover matches the shirt and pants. When the cat goes out, it spins its fur into a coat-like shape.

Some breeds, such as the Siberian cat and the Norwegian Forest Cat, have a very bushy and thick coat. They get hotter indoors in the summer, but they do better outdoors in the cold. Some cat breeds, such as the Devon rex and the Cornish rex, on the other hand, have a very thin coat or no turkey at all like the sphinx. For such breeds, it is sometimes necessary to wear a shirt even when indoors.

The fur of cats that go out regularly all year round also naturally becomes much thicker in winter than in summer. However, they don’t get hot if they don’t rage inside.

Cats with a thick coat mostly rest or sleep inside while the coat warms up comfortably like a blanket.

Warm is usually a more pleasant environment for cats than cold, so outdoor trips are usually much shorter in frosty days than in summer. Although the coat warms in the cold, they need to be warm to stay warm all the time. In very hot summer air, cats cool down by lying in the coolest room possible or on a cool surface. If necessary, they are also able to sweat through the nose and paws and even gasp.

Teija Immonen

vet

Cat Clinic Felina

