Children’s science questions also reflect on the world’s first season, blocks of mandarins, the use of time by the ancient Egyptians, and the colors of the sky at sunset.

Elis Koivula, 5

Teeth not to wash the food but to clean them and the gums so that the bacteria causing the holes, i.e. the tiny small organisms, are removed from the mouth. The most common of those bacteria are called Streptococcus mutans -mark. When your teeth are carefully brushed twice a day, they stay intact and beautiful.

In addition to bacteria, stomach diseases are caused by viruses, which are even smaller than bacteria. The most common of these bacteria are Salmonella and Campylobacter, and the most common viruses are noro- and rotavirus.

Stomachs that cause stomach diseases can also be found in fresh food, but more often they are found in obsolete foods.

Brushing your teeth does not help against stomach disease, as the disease is caused by food only after it has already been swallowed in the stomach. The amount of food left in the teeth is always too small to cause disease, even if it stays in the mouth for a very long time and then passes into the stomach.

Stomach ailments i.e. diarrhea and vomiting should be avoided by eating only clean and fresh food. However, tasting or eyes cannot always distinguish safe food from disease-causing because both can look and taste quite good.

Jukka Lumio

infectious disease specialist

The seasons follow from the fact that the Earth orbits the Sun at a slight tilt.­

What has been the world’s first season?

Sylvi Manninen, 9

Seasons related to the Earth’s orbit around the Sun. It will take a year.

In winter, the northern hemisphere is turned away from the Sun, making the days here short and colder than in summer.

In summer, on the other hand, the same hemisphere is tilted towards the Sun. Then the days are long, there is enough light and warmth.

Between spring and autumn, when day and night are almost as long.

The seasons are exactly the opposite in the southern hemisphere. In the tropics, that is, near the equator, there are no similar seasons, but the difference arises from the alternation of the dry season and the rainy season.

The Earth has been orbiting the Sun in the same way since its formation for more than 4.5 billion years. Although conditions on Earth have changed very much during that time, the seasons have always existed.

The birth of the earth took millions of years. Since birth was a long process and did not take place at one particular time, it is impossible to determine what time of year the Northern Hemisphere, for example, would have had first.

Markku Poutanen

professor

National Land Survey of Finland, Spatial Data Center

As the sun sets in the evening, it often looks red.­

Why is the sky colorful when the sun goes down?

Hertta Hölsömäki, 6

Celestial all colors are from the Sun. In light of that, all the colors are mixed up.

When the Sun is setting, its light has to travel a much longer distance in the atmosphere than in the middle of the day. Over such a long distance, almost all the blue, purple and green rays of light have time to collide with the tiny particles that make up the air. In this case, those rays often scatter away, ie change their direction.

Red light bypasses air particles most agilely, so it can pass directly through the atmosphere. Therefore, the setting Sun often looks red.

In addition to air particles, water droplets float in the lower part of the atmosphere. Even red light cannot dodge them, so it changes its direction of travel so that the color seems to come from a wide area in the sky.

In addition to air particles and water droplets, dust floating in the air also changes the direction of the different colors of light. Therefore, as the sun sets, you can see many shades in the sky other than red and blue. Blue is the most typical color in the sky because it changes direction from air particles more often than other colors.

Tiera Laitinen

investigator

weather Institute

Tombstones tell the story of ancient Egypt.­

What did the children do while the adults were building the pyramids?

Kaarlo Salmiaitta, 6

In ancient times In Egypt, children were involved in adult work and household chores from an early age. They were included as a child in field and other agricultural work, for example. Children also played an important role in protecting the youngest siblings.

They were probably not involved in the heavy and dangerous construction of the pyramids, but were taken care of by adults convened by the state.

The children also spent their time in games and games both alone and in a group. Ancient dolls and toys, such as gyros and animal and human figures, have survived a lot.

Many are simple wooden or clay objects, but there are also cool toys included, such as animal figures with a movable chin and metal teeth.

Kids play a lot with real pets like cats. The children of the nobles in particular also went to school, and the offspring of the poor also received at least some education.

Thus, although many children had to participate in adult work from an early age, childhood was probably not a mere jumbling. In one of the grave paintings depicting field work, two little girls have left the work alone, quarreling with each other and eventually making a settlement.

Sami Uljas

University Lecturer in Egyptology

Uppsala University, Sweden

The mandarin is divided into about ten blocks.­

How are the blocks of mandarin attached to each other?

Seela Nitovuori, 4

Mandarins and other citrus fruits develop from flowering piglets. Piglets are a very important part of plants.

Mandarin flower buds have tiny compartments, or parts separated by a kind of wall. The spacing of the compartments is a uniform cell, i.e. cells that perform the same function. Cells are tiny structural blocks of plants and all other organisms.

As the fruit develops, the spaces between the compartments increase and the walls strengthen. Eventually, the blocks generated from the trays get stuck together from here to here thanks to the cell.

The mandarin is divided into about ten blocks. The membrane surrounding them is made up of several different substances such as cellulose, hemicellulose, pectin and bitter-tasting limonine.

Esa Tyystjärvi

Associate Professor of Plant Physiology and Biophysics

University of Turku

