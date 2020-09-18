Children ‘s science questions Can cats smile?

Children’s science questions also consider why a person does not have lights. The answer is also given to which things pollute the planet the most.

Ilona Tarvainen, 6

Cats don’t actually know how to smile. In their sign language, exposing teeth is actually a warning message: don’t come near.

Cats show joy and satisfaction in other ways. A satisfied cat squeaks his eyes or keeps them half open casually. Its ears point straight forward or hang on the sides but do not point backwards.

When a contented cat stands on four legs, its tail is upright or hanging casually down. A satisfied and happy cat can also spin and get attention by pushing a human.

Milla Salonen

cat behavior researcher

university of Helsinki

Most of the energy is produced with fossil fuels. Pictured is a coal-fired power plant in the United States.­

What or which things pollute the planet the most?

Saara Saari, 11

Different comparing pollutants is difficult. However, one thing is particularly damaging to the environment and to the health of humans and other organisms around the world.

It is the burning of oil, coal, natural gas and peat. These fossil fuels produce most of the electricity, heat and other energy we use. Also, almost all transport fuels, such as gasoline, are made from oil.

When fossil fuels are burned, the amount of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere increases, causing global warming.

This climate change is making life more difficult on the planet in many ways, for example, by increasing drought somewhere and rainfall and storms elsewhere. Some of the increasing carbon dioxide is bound from the air to the seas and causes damage to corals, among other things.

The burning of fossil fuels also produces small particles in the atmosphere. Inhaling them is harmful to health and can also damage plants and water bodies as they land on the ground.

Pauli Paasonen

Assistant Professor of Atmospheric Sciences

university of Helsinki

The glow of the worm worm stands out on summer nights.­

Why does man not have lights?

Noa Kemppainen, 5

Questioner would probably mean why people could not have built-in flashlight-like organs. It would be handy if, at dusk, you could have your own lighting fixtures on!

However, the production of light is very rare in the animal kingdom. One of the few exceptions is the glossy worm, whose small but rather bright greenish glow can be seen on summer nights.

Humans have not needed a light-producing organ because we are mainly day animals. We don’t see very well in the dark compared to animals moving at night, like cats. The first members of the human race a couple of million years ago probably spent their nights mostly sleeping and staying away from predators like lions.

When people later invented the skill of using fire, the fire of the fire was warmed, and thus illumination was also obtained. Over time, oil and electric lamps were developed that could do anything at night. There are a lot of benefits from lights, but there is so much glow in the bulbs these evenings these days that sometimes it’s hard to control going to bed on time.

Jenni Pettay

researcher in evolutionary ecology

University of Turku

The Mars 2020 ship set sail on an Atlas V launch vehicle.­

What part of the shuttle that left for Mars in July came off and why?

Arne Alho, 4

July On the 30th, a ship called the US space agency NASA Mars 2020 was sent on a voyage. It includes an ATV called Perseverance and a small Ingenuity helicopter.

On the voyage, the ship took off from the Cape Canaveral Space Center in Florida on an Atlas V launch vehicle. That rocket is not called a shuttle because it is said to be winged spacecraft.

Atlas V is disposable, meaning it was discarded after use. The four 17-meter auxiliary rockets on the sides of the launch vehicle were dropped one minute and 49 seconds after the launch of the spacecraft, which was already at an altitude of 48 kilometers. Less than two minutes later, the rocket’s tip cone was removed at an altitude of 120 kilometers.

The main part of the launcher, i.e. its lower part, was detached at about 4.5 minutes. The upper part, the Centaur rocket, finally freed the Mars 2020 ship on its way to Mars for 57.5 minutes from launch.

The detached parts were partially destroyed in the atmosphere, and the remaining debris fell into the oceans. Centaur, on the other hand, escaped the gravity of the earth and was left to crash into space on the orbit of the Sun.

Mikko Suominen

space technology group

media manager

Midsummer rose is a traditional ornamental plant in Finland.­

Where did the world’s first rose bush originate?

Pinja Schreiner, 5

Rose bushes there are a lot of gardens today. Those roses were originally bred from wild-growing wild roses. Roses have been cultivated for about 5,000 years, probably the first in China.

Among other things, wild roses are distinguished by the fact that their flowers usually have only five petals. Their leaves, thorns, branches and berries have been found in fossils, or petrified remains, more than 55 million years old. It says that at least then there were already roses.

Roses are part of the cotyledonous plants, which need to be traced back 2.5 to 3 billion years. There were already cyanobacteria at that time.

One and a half billion years ago, such a bacterium got into some sea creature and turned into a green particle.

The green algae that resulted from it inhabited the seas of the world, until about 500 million years ago, some of them developed into terrestrial plants. One group of terrestrial plants eventually evolved into cup-seeded plants 100 to 125 million years ago.

The ancestors of many modern insects evolved at the same time. The function of colorful flowers with cup seeds is to attract pollinators to help the plant reproduce.

Esa Tyystjärvi

Associate Professor of Plant Physiology and Biophysics

University of Turku