Children ‘s science questions Can a person have two different viruses at the same time?

Children's science questions also consider relocating islands, left-handedness in snooker, and putting on a headdress in different situations. And why is the earth not more of a water polo?

Anton Jokinen, 9

Yes can, although usually during one virus infection the body fights other viruses.

When cells in the body, for example in the nose, are infected with viruses, they alert other cells to protect themselves. It works with tiny substances called interferons.

Thus, a person does not suffer from, for example, coronary infection and influenza at the same time.

Sometimes it is rare for two flu viruses to infect together. They can exchange fragments of genes and develop into a new type of virus in the human body.

In the flu season, people may well have two common flu viruses at the same time. It is by no means unusual.

Some viruses do not leave once they enter a person. Examples include herpesviruses that cause mouth blisters and viruses that cause chickenpox. Herpes viruses can be activated in the body after the flu, for example.

In addition, there are viruses that actually need other viruses. One such example is the hepatitis D virus, which is fraternal to the hepatitis B virus.

Together, they cause severe hepatitis. Intravenous drug users are at high risk of developing the disease.

Seppo Meri

professor of immunology

university of Helsinki

It is impossible to move the island by human power. In earthquakes, they can move a little.

Can the islands be relocated?

Otso Aapola, 8

Shin is an area of ​​land surrounded by water that is never completely covered by water, not even because of tidal fluctuations.

New islands can be created, for example, in connection with underwater volcanic eruptions. They can also be lost when, for example, the water level rises.

However, the islands are part of the soil, so they cannot be moved. Namely, there is no way to move such a large mass of land intact, and even partially under water.

Humans can only modify the shape and size of islands by moving the soil.

In earthquakes, the island can move with a few meters of surrounding terrain. However, it is difficult to notice just by looking.

All the islands and the larger areas of land, or continents, also move a few centimeters each year as the continental plates move beneath them. Even such a transition cannot usually be observed by looking at the landscape.

Jyri Näränen

research manager

Spatial Information Center, National Land Survey of Finland

Snooker requires a lot of skill, but it probably doesn’t depend on dexterity.

Why are there so many left-handers in snooker players? Do they have a better brain for that game?

Sebastian Snäll, 8

This of the top 16 snooker players of the moment, seven are left-handed in style. There are as many as five of them in the top ten on the ranking list. Places 17–32, on the other hand, have only one hammer.

One of the number one players in the world right now Judd Trump is really right-handed despite his left-handed style of play.

Left-handedness would therefore suddenly seem to be beneficial. However, this is probably not the case, it is a coincidence.

There are no significant differences in left- and right-handed movement, brain function, or perception.

The choice of handbook for snooker players is made according to which side’s hitting position feels more natural.

The matter has probably not been investigated. However, top players may not have the hand and the dominant eye on the same side of the body. Crossover can be important when a player evaluates the trajectories of balls.

Especially in hand-held team games, left-handedness can be clearly beneficial, as the game runs continuously on both sides of the field. Left-handed may also come as a surprise, as most players are right-handed.

If you can use both of your limbs well in ball games, it is often useful. This is also the case in snooker.

Snooker’s number one player, Trump, is one of the few who can play well with both hands. He can change his hand if necessary, so he doesn’t have to resort to awkward help sticks.

Petri Pallaspuro

species manager

Finnish Billiards Association

Lauri Nummenmaa

Professor of Medical Imaging and Modeling

University of Turku

Lifting a hat is a way to greet and show respect.

Why should a headgear be taken off the head? Where does the habit come from?

Several students of the Helsinki New Joint School

Head exposing by removing the headgear was a show of respect as early as the Middle Ages in European culture.

It is known that the ruler used to be approached bare. The cap was also taken away at church.

Erasmus of Rotterdam wrote in a popular publication published in 1530 De civilitate morum puerilium -in its user guide that the king’s headgear at the end of the approach would be considered clumsy and insane.

There has therefore been a strong value proposition in taking a hat off.

From the 17th century paintings one can see that the servants were without a headdress and the gentlemen with a headdress on their heads. The hat could be taken away as a show of respect even if a higher-ranking person sneezed.

In the courts, that is, in the close circle of the rulers, the rules were particularly strict. The subject had to take a hat off when the ruler’s food was carried past, in front of the ruler’s portrait, or even after reading a letter sent by the ruler.

As society became more equal, hat-raising became a polite greeting. Other habits, such as a handshake, replaced it.

Although hat-raising as a greeting is almost gone, we still take our headgear as a polite gesture when we usually come in, at the dinner table, at church, and in many countries also during the national anthem.

The custom has also left its mark on our language. The saying “Hat in a grapple” has been used over time if one has gone for a salary increase or a bank loan.

Reima Välimäki

postdoctoral researcher in cultural history

University of Turku

The earth is largely covered in water.

Why is the earth called the earth and not the water globe when there is much more water than earth?

Sisu Hack, 6

Terrestrial about 70 percent of the surface, or well over half, is covered with water. Only about 30 percent is fixed land.

Indeed, the Earth is often called the blue planet because, viewed from space, our planet appears to be for the most part water.

However, most water bodies are not very deep. So there is only a thin layer of water on the surface of the earth.

The earth is officially classified as a stone planet. Its shell just is hidden underwater in many places.

Although water is an important part of life, we have adapted to live and function best on the surface of the earth.

If we could live in water like fish, it could be a much more important element for us. A fish man could very well call the earth a water globe. Instead of domestic, we would have domestic water.

The word globe is originally a direct translation into Swedish jordklotword. It was introduced in Finland August Ahlqvist in Finnish Country guide in 1844.

Silja Pohjolainen

docent in astronomy and university teacher

University of Turku

