Children ‘s science questions Are owls wise?

Isla Pitkänen, 6

Owl has been associated with wisdom since at least ancient Greek times for over two thousand years. In the legend of that culture, the goddess of wisdom Pallas Athene often appeared with a little owl of the mineral.

However, we do not know for sure where the idea of ​​owl wisdom comes from. Probably the perception is due to the fact that the eyes of the owls are in the same plane, giving them a round face and a clear look. Usually the birds ’eyes are on both sides of the skull.

Eyes on the same level are an advantage to the owl. The owls’ field of vision forms a wide 70-degree-wide area of ​​binocular vision in which they can perfectly sense the distances of objects. Their ears are also directed forward. They also allow owls to accurately locate auditory perception.

Owls are mainly nocturnal animals. The wise-looking gaze and face are the result of owls adapting to prey on wicked mice and moles at night through the co-operation of their precise sight and hearing.

Owls are not wise in the same way that humans are at their best. However, they are so adept at their own work as predators that they can be considered wise creatures.

Of the birds, crows are generally considered to be the smartest birds. The New Caledonian crow, for example, knows how to make rudimentary tools.

Hannu Pietiäinen

docent of zoology

university of Helsinki

There are many trees, but they cannot grow everywhere.

Would the earth be full of trees if they were never cleared?

Peppi Kulmalainen, 7

Short one third of the earth’s surface today is forest. A good third is so dry, wet or cold that even planted trees cannot grow there. The remaining third could be forest if there were no people felling trees.

However, the exact figures are difficult to estimate because people have been felling trees on Earth for so long. Areas are also considered open by lighting fires and raising domestic animals that eat tree seedlings. The fields, on the other hand, remain open with tillage.

The numbers and sizes of trees are even more difficult to estimate. The number cannot grow indefinitely because in the shade of larger trees, there is not enough light for small ones to grow.

Giant trees, on the other hand, have just enough energy to maintain their own size and growth clots. Eventually, old trees die of disease or destruction.

What is certain, however, is that without people, there would be many more large and old trees than there are today. Watching the trees and a good imagination on an excursion in a natural treasure area will help you to understand what Finnish forests could be like without felling trees.

Markku Larjavaara

Research Professor of Forest Ecology

Peking University, China

Trilobites lived hundreds of millions of years ago in the Seas. It was already a fairly advanced organism compared to the very first organisms.

Does the protozoan from which life on Earth began still exist?

Matias Viitanen, 4

No be. Namely, life is constantly changing all the time.

The first organisms in the world were bacteria. Today’s bacteria are behind a change of as much as about 4 billion years, or evolution.

The first protozoa, on the other hand, were born about 2 billion years ago and terrestrial animals about 400 million years ago.

Although all species of organisms have changed over time, the bacteria that live today still look very much like the first organisms in the world.

Bacteria are very small and their body is made up of just one cell, which is a tiny building block of an organism. Because even the first organisms in the world had only one cell, they could not be very different in structure and function from modern bacteria.

Protozoa are also unicellular, but they are more complex in function and structure than bacteria.

About 35,000 species of protozoa are now known. Bacteria, in turn, are quantitatively the largest branch of organisms; they occur all over the globe. For example, a gram of mold contains tens of millions of bacteria.

Kirsi Lehto

Docent and University Teacher of Molecular Plant Biology

University of Turku

The cornea, or surface, of the eye must be moist, and therefore blinking is important.

What would happen to the eyes if a person kept them open all day without blinking?

Vilja Kevätsalo, 9

People usually blink their eyes automatically twenty times a minute. Blinking spreads a thin layer of light on the surface of the cornea of ​​the eye, which refracts precisely. Blinking also moisturizes the cornea and prevents it from drying out.

If the blinking is stopped, dry spots appear in the cornea due to the evaporation of tears in as little as fifteen seconds.

In about a minute, the entire surface of the cornea dries. Drying irritates the sensory nerves and the eye begins to sting hard. In a few minutes, the eye tears like peeling an onion or crying.

Blinking cannot be prevented by willpower for longer than that. If eye closure were prevented, the cornea would soon thinner as it dries.

In ten minutes its thickness would be halved and after an hour it would be only one-fifth of normal. The vision would be quite blurry and the cornea gray dim. The guys would notice a change in that as well, as the eyes would bleed red.

Dry cornea loses its defenses. In a couple of days it would become inflamed and break out. Then the eye would go blind.

During some eye surgeries, the eye has to be kept open for up to a couple of hours. However, the medical assistant will then moisten it a couple of times a minute.

Tero Kivelä

ophthalmologist

Helsinki University Hospital

Finnish Eurovision performer Blind Channel’s Niko Vilhelm and Joel Hokka settled into the picture in September. There was a discussion about the band’s gesture.

What is the history of the middle finger mark?

Luke Atiye, 6

Middle finger mark has been used in Europe for a huge time. We don’t even know exactly who and where used it first. Certainly it was already used 2,300 years ago. There is a text from the period 300 years before the start of the chronograph in which the middle finger mark is mentioned.

Initially, showing the middle finger was a positive wish. However, the actual significance has remained the same over time. The finger symbolizes or depicts the penis and the fingers next to it are folded testicles.

When the Ancient Greek showed it to man, it welcomed many children and masculine power. The sign of well-being slowly became disgusting at the latest in the Middle Ages, that is, during the years 400–1400, when people’s attitudes towards their own body and its parts changed. Today, we have a much more negative attitude towards human genitals.

Nowadays, showing a middle finger is considered offensive. The sign is used if you want to smell or be otherwise malicious. The middle finger can be shown to women these days as well, and it’s always about bad manners.

Liisa Väisänen

art philosopher and non-fiction writer

