Friday, April 9, 2021
Children ‘s news Watch the short film Transylvania

April 9, 2021
Children’s News exclusively shows the short film Transylvania: Monster Pets.

Vampire animation Hotel Transylvania 4: Monsterimanian the premiere is scheduled for movie theaters in August. Now you can get to know the world of film in advance Hotel Transylvania: Monster Pets in the form of the Finnish version of the short film.

The short film asks, what would monster-like monster pets look like? So the answers are to questions like what a five-story-high golden retriever or a fire-plunging chihuahua is like.

Dracula is not allowed to do her job at the hotel when the giant dog Pisu needs to follow. So you have to look for a guy for it.

Genndy Tartakovskyn in a popular series of animated films created by Count Dracula, he runs his own monster hotel. In the upcoming feature film, Tartakovsky will jump aside from the role of screenwriter, with directors taking over even short films Jennifer Kluska and Derek Dymon.

Jukka Rasila manages Dracula’s Finnish sound exhibition.

