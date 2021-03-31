Children ‘s news Vote for a favorite of the 20 finalists in the drawing competition

HS Our Family and Children’s News drawing competition sees children’s interpretations of an exceptional year. The winners will be selected from 20 finalists.

When we asked you, dear readers, for works of art for a photo contest on the theme of Me and the Corona, we did not guess what kind of treasure trove you would send us. The photo contest collected several hundred stunning images, now it’s time to vote for the best.

The photo competition is held in two series: in the primary school and in the kindergarten age series. Our Family magazine and the Children’s News jury have selected ten finalists from among the participants for both series. Now the winners will be voted on the works that have reached the final competition.

The vote is taking place on 6.4. until. The winning photos will be published as a poster in Our Family magazine and the winners will be interviewed on Children’s News.

Picture competition the images created a colorful and varied picture of children’s daily lives and thoughts during the Korona period. The pictures showed the struggle, but also the friendship. They had feelings from side to side. There was sadness and despair, but also joy and hope.

Some of the images accurately depicted the reality of the Corona era: masks, handbags, government briefings, and restrictions. Others described more magical thoughts and feelings about a special situation.

Versatility was also evident in the technologies. Pencil and crayon drawings, chalks, paintings, digital drawings and more special techniques were included.

Vote for your favorites in both series!