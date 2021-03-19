Friday, March 19, 2021
Children ‘s news Pupil school students explain why racism hurts

March 19, 2021
Bridge times In children’s news, we get to know the anti-racism week with the primary school students of Helsinki Swingers. Students tell why nasty comments hurt and what could be done about it.

We meet the skier via video call Krista Pärmäkoski, who won the World Cup bronze with her team at the Women’s Messaging Championship this winter. In the science test, third-graders Oliver Tejera and Hilma Rinne learn to study the colors of red cabbage.

