Children ‘s news Participate in the Me and Korona drawing competition

What kind your life has been during a coronavirus epidemic? What thoughts, hopes, or memories do you have of this time? Make a work of art on the subject and take part in the Me and Korona drawing competition.

The competition is organized by HS Children’s News and HS Our Family magazine. The competition is open to all primary school children and younger children. There are two competition series: kindergarteners and schoolchildren. Make a work of art in any way you choose, such as with markers, painting, finger paints, or a computer.

Send us your drawing on March 17th. by either email to children’s [email protected] or by post to Children’s News, PO Box 75, 00089 Sanoma. Tell us if you are participating in a series of kindergarteners or schoolchildren with a work of art. Include your own name, age and contact information.

If you submit the image electronically, keep the original work with you until the competition is resolved. If you are uploading a photo, please upload as large a file as possible. One winner from both series will be chosen by public vote in the first week of April.

The works that won the public vote will be published as posters between HS Our Family magazine, and the authors will be interviewed on Children’s News. Other works that have participated in the competition can also be published in both journals. Participation in the competition requires parental permission. By participating, you give permission for the publication of your drawing.