Children ‘s news Joalin Loukamaa is in a big pop band

Today In children’s news, we meet a Finnish sometime Joalin Insult, 19, which belongs to a large international pop band. In addition to this, Joalin competes Liquidators Finland television program in the latest season.
We see how the students of Lake Sevettijärvi in Inari were able to express themselves through art in a remote workshop organized by the art museum Ateneum. In the science test, third-graders Hilma Rinne and Oliver Tejera learn to make bioplastic from potato flour.
#Children #news #Joalin #Loukamaa #big #pop #band
