Children ‘s news Joalin Loukamaa is in a big pop band

Today In children’s news, we meet a Finnish sometime Joalin Insult, 19, which belongs to a large international pop band. In addition to this, Joalin competes Liquidators Finland television program in the latest season.

We see how the students of Lake Sevettijärvi in ​​Inari were able to express themselves through art in a remote workshop organized by the art museum Ateneum. In the science test, third-graders Hilma Rinne and Oliver Tejera learn to make bioplastic from potato flour.