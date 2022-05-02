Tuesday, May 3, 2022
Children ‘s news Is it boring at home? – Here you will find things to do during the teachers’ strike

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 2, 2022
in World Europe
The days are spent doing crafts and drawing.

Teachers The strike closes schools in ten Finnish cities, with some 22,000 teachers on strike to get a better salary. The closure of schools and kindergartens means an extra week of vacation for children. Because many parents have jobs, young people need to do nice things to enjoy the days.

To the delight of the strike days, the children’s news published activities and drawing assignments. Try whether you can draw different expressions or even develop your own cartoon characters. Or craft a table football game and challenge your parents at the end of a lunch break.

Sanna School of Drawing

Describes emotions with expressions

Developing cartoon characters

Here’s how to draw a face

Sanna Toy School

Craft a ferocious dragon

Table football from a cardboard box

Reading is a great way to spend time. Readers of children’s news gave tips for a nice spring reading:

Happy reading until spring!

If cooking at home gets bored, you can always go out. There is already a long spring and nature is full of interesting things to see.

See also  Energy State-owned company Neova to resume peat extraction next summer, as energy wood imports from Russia end

Spring is here – can you find these 9 signs of spring in nature?

