Friday, March 26, 2021
Children ‘s news Aliisa and Tara tell how they learn to live with grief

March 26, 2021
The Achaeans friends Aliisa Turto, 10 and Tara Saastamoinen, 10, lost their second parent to cancer last year. It changed life permanently, but has also brought new kinds of joy to everyday life. Although death is a natural part of life, dealing with grief can be difficult.

We will meet the finalists of the television show Fall Character Competition Folke Runqvistin and Bowl of dog, of which Folke danced himself to victory. In addition, we will get acquainted with Finland’s new strategy, ie the plan, which aims to make Finland a better country for children and young people.

