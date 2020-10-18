Children ‘s literature Lauri Lohi won Napero-Finlandia in My Adventure as a Fish

According to the jury, Lauri Lohen’s tale is concise and well written.

Of the year 2020 Napero-Finland has been won by a resident of Taivalkoski Lauri Lohi with their text My adventure as a fish. According to the award justification, “a wonderful nature-themed and batch-spirited and also exciting fairy tale stands out from the other fairy tales in its series in an unconstrained and unpretentious way”.

Winning text is, according to the jury, also a concise and well-written story that meritly utilizes traditional elements of forest and nature photography, with no unnecessary and extra twists and turns.

“The story goes smoothly and the story is a whole, beautiful and original whole. The final sentence, of course, crowns everything, ”the explanatory memorandum states. The whole fairy tale can be read from here.

Lauri Lohi won the 3rd-4th grade series of the competition with his text. In the other series, the first prizes went to a Helsinki resident Asiya Yousfi sadulla An important journey (Grades 1-2) and Salolainen Elli-Aliisa Varonen sadulla Elina and the magic violin (Grades 5 to 6). Three awards were presented in each series, in addition to honorable mentions.

Napero-Finlandia is an annual nationwide storytelling competition for 1st to 6th graders of comprehensive schools.

The purpose of the competition is to encourage children to write and read.

This time, the awards were not handed out at the awards ceremony but the results were announced virtually on Friday morning. Award-winning tales and their reviews are legible from this link.