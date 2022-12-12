Children | Returning food prayer to daycare centers is being investigated in Sotkamo

Sotkamo’s Christian Democrats left the council’s initiative to return food prayers to early childhood education. The initiative is justified, among other things, by the fact that the canteens in use are not suitable for all children.

In Sotkamo let’s explore the return of food prayer to early childhood education.

The Christian Democrats filed a council initiative on the issue in May. Told about it earlier Sotkamo magazine.

The initiative is justified, among other things, by the fact that the canteens in use are not suitable for all children.

“However, for children representing the Christian faith, this can even be a measure referring to serving mythical creatures,” the initiative says.

The Board of Education revised the basics of the early childhood education plan in 2017. HS reports then, that after the reform, the daycare centers closed their doors to the church. The reason was that the updated policy emphasizes attitude education and the fact that all religions, along with non-religion, are objects of equal acquaintance.

According to the instructions, schools and kindergartens can organize religious events, such as religious services and religious open days, or hold, for example, a food prayer, but the student cannot be obliged to participate in them.

Sotkamon director of education Ville Manninen says that food prayers have not been used in the municipality’s kindergartens for a considerable time, at least for ten years.

“The principle is that everyone should be able to choose whether to participate in the recognition event or not,” Manninen says.

“The food prayer can be considered a confessional occasion, which means that an activity similar in content should be organized during it.”

If the prayers were to be reintroduced, in practice the children would have to be divided into two groups. For example, those who recite the prayer should go to the dining area in front to pray. The rest of the children would follow as a group. In some kindergartens, this would not necessarily be possible due to the number of staff.

“If the council considers that the prayers will be put into use and allocates resources, of course arrangements will be made in the municipality,” says Manninen.

At the end of November, the Sotkamo municipal council decided to return the initiative to the board of education. So the matter is progressing in the official machinery. However, the final decision is made by the municipality’s highest decision-making body, i.e. the council.

Manninen does not assess the probability of the decision. However, he says that just as everyone has the right not to practice religion, everyone also has the right to practice religion. Neither should exclude the other.

A quiet moment could bring a solution to the problem.

“At least some municipalities have moments of silence, where everyone can quietly say a prayer or be quiet before eating, it would not require reorganization in the everyday life of early childhood education.”