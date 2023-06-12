IAt a military hospital in Bogotá, the four children rescued on Friday are recovering. They had survived a plane crash and fought their way through the Colombian jungle for 40 days. Now the children receive medical and psychological care.

A queue has formed in front of her room. Indigenous search party members and the army involved in the search want to see how the children are doing. Meanwhile, in front of the hospital, the media are eagerly waiting for any news.

On Sunday, the commander of the Colombian army, General Helder Giraldo, was on the list of visitors. He received a drawing of sniffer dog Wilson from 13-year-old Lesly, the eldest of the four siblings. The dog was with a search party when it suddenly ran away and never came back. The children report that the dog accompanied them for a few days. Now there is no trace of him.

Whether Wilson knows how to get by in the jungle as well as the four children is unclear. Coming from an indigenous community, Lesly and her siblings knew how to survive in the forest. They are said to have kept themselves strong by eating a fruit known as “juan soco” and the fruits of the milpesos palm, according to a member of an indigenous search party.



Solano Jungle: Soldiers and indigenous men take care of four siblings missing after fatal plane crash.

Image: dpa



They are also said to have later found one of the 100 food packages dropped by the army over the search area. More than 160 members of a special army unit and search parties from indigenous communities in the region took part in the search for the four children.







Meanwhile, a dispute developed – also eagerly accompanied by the media – about how to deal with the children and about custody. The father of the two youngest of the four siblings has complained that photos of his children are being published on digital networks and in the media without his permission. He claims to be threatened by armed fighters from a former FARC guerrilla cell. The mother who died in the plane crash and the four children had also received threats, so they left their home town by plane on the day of the accident.

However, there are also allegations against the father. The late mother’s family alleges that he abused his partner as well as the children, which the father denies and dismisses as an attempt to snatch the children away from him. A few days after the children’s miraculous rescue, a custody dispute broke out. The Colombian Institute for Family Welfare confirmed that all complaints against the father of the two younger children are under investigation. The decision about custody will therefore take even more time.