Colombia is experiencing the miracle the world has been hoping for for weeks: the four missing children have finally been found. You live. Now her family is waiting to see her again soon.

Solano – “Milagro” – miracle, with this word the soldiers report the redeeming success by radio. After weeks of intensive search, the four children missing in the Colombian rainforest have been found alive. A double miracle, because the siblings aged 13, 9, 4 and one year not only survived a plane crash, but also 40 days in the dense jungle.

A search party from “Operation Hope” made up of military special forces and indigenous people from the Putumayo Department finally found the four children, as General of the Armed Forces Pedro Sánchez Suárez explained at a press conference after the children’s arrival in Bogotá. There they were to be examined and cared for in the military hospital.

“A joy for the whole country. The four children who have been missing in the Colombian rainforest for 40 days have been found alive,” Colombian President Gustavo Petro wrote on Twitter. He also published a photo of soldiers and indigenous people in the jungle who fed and supplied the children with water.

“The joint efforts have made this joy possible for Colombia,” said the commander of the armed forces, General Helder Fernan Giraldo Bonilla. Military photos showed the children, the smallest on a soldier’s arm, the other three sitting on plastic sheeting on the ground. Later, Aviation Authority video showed the children being lifted into a helicopter.

However, after the children were rescued, one person was missing: the Belgian shepherd Wilson, who, according to media reports, had tracked down tracks and made a significant contribution to the success of the search, had not returned to the emergency services. The search for Wilson will continue, the armed forces announced.

The grandparents reacted with great joy to the discovery of their grandchildren. Narciso Mucutuy and Fátima Valencia were staying at a hotel in Villavicencio, a place outside of the Guaviare jungle area where the children were eventually found. “As a grandmother, I am very happy. My heart is breathing and jumping,” said Fátima Valencia on RCN television. “Bring the children to us in Villavicencio, I ask this favor, I need them here.”

The grandfather thanked the broadcaster Caracol for those who had supported the search for the grandchildren. They received information from the armed forces in the early evening that the children had been found “healthy and safe,” Mucutuy said. “I just want to see her now.”

On May 1, the siblings and their mother were on their way to Bogotá in a Cessna 206 propeller plane. According to media reports, the family had been on their way to the father, who had fled the region after constant threats from a splinter group of the guerrilla organization FARC. However, the machine crashed, presumably after problems with the engine, in the Caquetá department in the south of the country.

According to a preliminary report from the aviation authority, the light aircraft collided with treetops and then fell vertically to the ground. The children’s mother, the pilot and an indigenous leader died in the crash. It is believed that the collision with the trees slowed the impact so much that there was little damage to the rear of the cabin, which is why the children survived.

While the wreckage of the plane was found, the four children remained missing. Traces of the large-scale search brought to light by the military suggested that the children survived. Soldiers found shoes, diapers, hair ties, purple scissors, a baby bottle, a shelter built from leaves and branches, and half-eaten fruit.

Using the objects and traces found, the soldiers were able to reconstruct the path the children had taken so far. But the rainforest in the region is very dense, which made the search for the missing people much more difficult. In addition, it rains almost non-stop. The children also apparently did not remain in one place, but moved around, which made the search even more difficult. The military dropped food and relief supplies from the air over the jungle, and a message from the grandmother was played over loudspeakers in the children’s indigenous language.

As part of an indigenous community, their good knowledge of the region and the rainforest may have helped the three girls and the boy to survive. Her grandmother had trusted her eldest daughter above all. “She was always like her mother, she took the others with her into the forest,” she said recently on the radio station La FM. “She knows the plants and fruits. We indigenous people learn from an early age which ones are edible and which ones aren’t.”

The children’s survival is reminiscent of the case of German-Peruvian Juliane Koepcke, who survived a plane crash in the Peruvian rainforest in 1971 and was rescued ten days later. Since her parents were biologists doing research in the Amazon region, the then 17-year-old was familiar with the area and was able to make her way to a river, where she was finally found by forest workers.

Head of state Petro praised the strength of the children on Friday. “They were alone, but they set an example of survival that will go down in history,” he said after returning from Cuba, where he announced a ceasefire with the left-wing guerrilla organization ELN. “This is how these children are today, the children of peace, the children of Colombia.”

Although the security situation has improved after the 2016 peace agreement between the government and FARC, parts of the South American country are still controlled by illegal groups. Above all, indigenous people, social activists and environmentalists are repeatedly targeted by the criminal gangs – possibly including the father of the four children. dpa