Monday, July 29, 2024
Children | Private daycare centers received reprimands from Helsinki: Too few caregivers for the children

July 29, 2024
Children | Private daycare centers received reprimands from Helsinki: Too few caregivers for the children
The city of Helsinki conducted spot tests on private daycare centers and noticed several shortcomings.

Helsinki the city has issued notices to many private kindergartens due to staff shortages. During surprise inspections in the spring, it had been discovered that there were too few caregivers in relation to the number of children.

The Vuosaari and Herttoniemi daycare centers of the Pilke daycare centers received comments, both of which occasionally had too many children compared to the number of staff on the day of the inspection.

