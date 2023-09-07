An intestinal infection was detected at a school in St. Petersburg, 13 children were hospitalized

An outbreak of an acute intestinal infection occurred in school No. 608 in St. Petersburg. This was announced by the city Rospotrebnadzor on its site.

According to the sanitary service, a total of 17 students and school staff were poisoned, 13 children were hospitalized in city hospitals. A sanitary and epidemiological investigation has already been organized.

Rospotrebnadzor added that at the moment, contact children and adults, as well as employees of the Kirovsky food plant, which is responsible for food at the educational institution, are being examined. The causes of the outbreak of infection are also established.

