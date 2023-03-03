Tlajomulco, Jalisco.- Two children playing inside an abandoned house found a body in the Chulavista subdivision in Tlajomulco.

The house is located on Cerro Copey street at the intersection with Bulevar San Rafael in stage 15 of the Chulavista subdivision.

The minors ran to their parents to inform them of what they had found, the adults notified the emergency number, according to the Night Watch.

The Municipal Police of Tlajomulco assured that the man of approximately 30 years presumably homeless, had blows to the head and several days of cadaveric evolution.

The officers proceeded to cordon off the place and informed the Public Ministry of the homicide.