Fresnillo, Zacatecas.- The Municipal Public Security Directorate of Fresnillo, Zacatecas, carried out a drill on risk situations in a kindergarten in the minerl.

Through social networks, the corporation shared the actions carried out on Thursday morning in Fresnillo.

He explained that in coordination with the Tables for the Reconstruction of Peace and Security They went to a preschool where they taught 135 children chow to act in risky situation.

Likewise, the Unit of Proximity and Social Bonding, together with the Tourist Police they presented the play “Rescuing Tito Robertito”.

The purpose of this work is to teach minors how to prevent a crime of kidnapping.

In this activity, the children themselves dress up as personnel from expert services and the police and are in charge ofand collect clues to find the whereabouts of Robertito, who is kidnapped with tricks while his mother is absorbed in a cell phone chat.

The municipal corporation thanked the director of the preschool for having allowed this activity to take place on their campus.