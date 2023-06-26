Monday, June 26, 2023
Children | Osuuspankki found out how much Finns would give a 10-year-old in weekly allowance

by admin_l6ma5gus
June 26, 2023
in World Europe
0
The majority of Finns consider nine euros as a suitable weekly allowance for a ten-year-old child.

The majority of Finns consider nine euros as a suitable weekly allowance for a ten-year-old child.

The greater part on average, Finns consider nine euros to be a suitable weekly allowance for a 10-year-old, according to a survey commissioned by the OP group. Men would give a slightly larger amount as weekly allowance than women.

The weekly allowance is usually paid to younger children in cash, OP says. However, many are considering getting a bank card for elementary school-age children.

In May, more than 2,400 people answered the online survey carried out by Taloustukkumis.

