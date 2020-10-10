Children Önni is a middle-aged man drinking beer in the park – This is how Imagination Friends help and develop a child

Onni, Enni and Seela talk about their imaginative friends Önni, Valalla and Anna. Valla and Anna appeared in the lives of the children when they left the kindergarten due to corona restrictions.

Helsinki resident Congratulations to Heiskan, 5, is a special guy. His name is Luck. Önni is a man of about 40 years. He has a car with a trailer. Sometimes he drinks beer on a park bench with his friends.

However, Önni is a nice guy who never quarrels and always encourages.

Happiness is the only one who sees him. Adults say that Önni is Onni’s imaginative friend.