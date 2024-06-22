Once school is over, the ‘baby exodus’ begins. With grandparents or uncles while the parents are still working, together with one of the two while the other waits for holidays or his turn, on long trips with friends or to summer camps outside the city, ‘at the expense’ of the parent’s family companion of the heart if you really lack other options. There are various formulas for sending the child on holidaythe same dilemma: what to pack?

From the ‘cream park’ for those going to the seaside to the ‘onion’ outfit for those heading to the mountains, every trip certainly has its baggage. With some firm points, however: “The swimsuit is essential regardless of the destination, because wherever a child is he searches for (and finds) the swimming pool. The ball is indispensable”, a timeless ‘must have’, an irresistible object even for children of the digital age. And then the stuffed animal to sleep with: “Indispensable, indeed obligatory, if the little one has one that he never separates from”, under penalty of a sleepless night. The pediatrician is reviewing the items not to forget at home for Adnkronos Salute Italo Farnetani. The expert, full professor of Paediatrics at the Ludes University-United Campus of Malta, ideally divides the children’s suitcase into 4 compartments corresponding to as many areas: “Health, well-being, entertainment and clothing”.

For health

Health chapter: on this front “not much is needed – explains the doctor – because few diseases circulate in the summer, so the important thing is to have some food with you paracetamol to be used in case of temperature rise”. A ‘2 in 1’ remedy, considering that “this drug, as well as anti-fever, is also a powerful painkiller. Also useful a disinfectant and sterile gauze, fundamental in particular” for baby travelers “between 4 and 8 years old, especially if boys, because it is the age group in which children explore and are more at risk of minor injuries. We must then remember – continues Farnetani – that in summer it is essential to always have it available water to drink. Therefore, especially for the journey and the first hours in which you arrive at the holiday destination, it is good to be self-sufficient” with regard to this resource “by ensuring a suitable quantity of water bottles, the half-litre plastic ones that little ones love so much because they can also drink directly from the bottle without the risk of trauma to their teeth or mouth. For travel it is also important to keep food on hand solid foods“, from crackers to breadsticks, from flat bread to pizza or focaccia, “because these dry products reduce the presence of liquids in the stomach which are responsible for car sickness”, rather than airsickness or seasickness .

For well-being

In the wellness sector, continues the pediatrician, “2 products must not be missing: one protective cream for when you expose yourself to the sun, and I recommend buying it in a pharmacy or parapharmacy, and a product repellent against insects in formulations that even the youngest children can use”. If the beauty case is large, “it is better to also bring with you an after-sun or in any case a Moisturizing emollient creambecause with exposure to the sun, wind and sweat, the skin tends to dry out.” As for “hat and sunglasses“, always recommended, could prove to be a losing battle from the start: “Children generally don’t want to bring them – observes the expert – and if they are not used to it, it is difficult for them to change their routine on holiday”.

For the game

Fun section: “We keep in mind that the favorite game of all boys and girls when they are outdoors has always been the ball (or balloon). Whether you go to the seaside, in the mountains or in the countryside, whether you visit a city of art or choose a destination abroad, those who can always carry it with them – Farnetani ‘prescribes’ – otherwise purchase it immediately upon arrival. Likewise, wherever you go it is necessary to have beach or swimming pool equipment. Because children, wherever they go in the world, will always look for the swimming pool first and as soon as they find it they will want to dive in. So never forget your costume, your slippers and, if you can, even your mask or glasses, great fun for the little ones. Those who frequent beaches with stones or rocks don’t forget their water shoes. And of course, until the child knows how to swim, armrests will always be needed.”

To get dressed

Finally the clothing. The doctor’s premise is that “children sweat little, insufficiently compared to adults, therefore they lose less heat. They will then need light clothes“, warns Farnetani who invites us to think above all about the desire for freedom, play and movement of the little ones: if for those who go to the seaside the clothing can only be for the beach (bathing suits, shorts, t-shirts and various towels), “for families who opt for mountains, farmhouses or cities of art I suggest numerous spare parts of clothes and shoes, to ensure maximum comfort for children in all their activities. Those who go to the mountains, in particular, prepare a ‘onion’ clothing precisely because children tolerate the heat less than adults and it is important that they can dress and undress as needed.”

Traveling with baby

“One more piece of advice” the pediatrician addresses “to those who leave with little ones under 6 months: it is essential to have everything doublefrom the pacifier to the bottle – he warns – obviously a large reserve of nappies and, if the child follows artificial feeding, it is advisable to bring a small supply of diapers with you products usually consumed. Because sometimes, with the same nutritional aspect, the flavor can change from one food to another and the little ones may not accept the new flavour, being extremely methodical and ‘conservative'”. Finally, “if the boy or girl has their own game preferred, if possible it should be taken on holiday in order to guarantee continuity between home and holiday resort. If, as often happens with little ones, the child wants to sleep with an object, for example a stuffed animal, in this case it is essential to bring it with him. I would say mandatory.”

And the study?

And to those who object that the suitcase is what it is and everything doesn’t fit in it, Farnetani reminds us how to find an extra corner: “I’m Holiday homework is absolutely prohibited“, reiterates the doctor, bitter enemy of books and notebooks in the days outside of school. “The space they will free up by eliminating them – he comments – parents will be able to fill with everything they really need”.