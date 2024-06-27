During the school holidays we dine out more often, snacks are eaten after hours, sleep patterns are less rigid, to the joy of children and also of adults who live with more carefree and fun. However, be careful not to make exceptions a rule: you risk creating incorrect behavior in children, which is then difficult to change. Especially when it comes to proper nutrition and outdoor sports. Summer is certainly the time for rest and holidays, but it is also important not to fall back into a sedentary lifestyle and technological binges. It’s the best time to start with walks in the mountains, swimming in the sea or hiking.

To answer the most common questions from parents in this regard, Nutripiatto in Movimento, in collaboration with the experts of the Campus Bio-Medico University of Rome and with the validation of Sipps (Italian Society of Preventive and Social Paediatrics), has drawn up a handbook on what is good to know and do to spend the summer season peacefully in relation to correct and balanced eating habits. Habits that must be proportionate to the child’s real needs and to the actual energy expenditure of the various sporting and recreational-motor activities carried out during the summer, at the seaside or in the mountains.

Sports activities to be practiced at the seaside and on the beach or in the mountains – a note reports – offer a combination of fun and adventure even to the youngest athletes, allowing them to enjoy the summer atmosphere, away from school desks. But, especially given the high temperatures, it is good to follow small tips to best face sports activities. Whether it is swimming, beach volleyball, climbing or trekking, Nutripiatto in Movimento offers its ‘package of good dietary rules’ to pack in your suitcase to help parents and grandparents live their holidays with serenity.

Yes to sport even during the summer period, therefore – better in the cooler hours of the morning or late afternoon – provided that hydration and nutrition are rigorously taken care of, which must be balanced and capable of providing nutrients useful for muscular work also of the little ones. One of the most common mistakes is in fact that of considering the child as a ‘little adult’, without thinking that he has specific needs. This is why Nutripiatto in Movimento offers a complete and targeted answer through a sheet dedicated to the summer disciplines practiced by young athletes, complete with good recipes and little tips on nutrition: https://www.buonalavita.it/nutripiatto/sites/nutripiatto/ files/Nutripiatto_scheda_sport_estivi.pdf.

Every year The Life Science Excellence Awards – continues the note – reward companies that have contributed to excellence and innovation in the Life Science sector. Just this year, the Nutripiatto in Movimento guide obtained the scientific recognition of Excellence in Life Science for the ‘Best Marketing Project of the Year’ category. “We are proud of this further recognition which testifies, once again, to the effectiveness of Nutripiatto in promoting and expanding good practices for varied and balanced nutrition – states Manuela Kron, head of Corporate Affairs and Communication of the Nestlé Group in Italy – which , combined with a correct lifestyle also based on the importance of movement, are the basis of a better future for us and for the new generations”.

The kit created by Nestlé responds to the needs of families who intend to make balanced food choices by educating children on the correct portioning of food, based on age and personal profile. Nutripiatto, designed for children between 4 and 12 years old and for educators (family and school), in addition to the shaped plate – recalls the note – has created over the years a series of guides with balanced recipes divided into age groups. Among the others ‘Good morning with Nutripiatto’, which with its breakfast placemat shows the fundamental food components for preparing and consuming a balanced breakfast.